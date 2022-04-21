Bishop Sweeney presides at the Easter Vigil Mass in Cathedral of St. John

PATERSON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presided at the Easter Vigil Mass in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here on the evening of Holy Saturday, April 16.
This is the night that “shall be as bright as day” as proclaimed by the Exsultet, an ancient church hymn, as the Church joyfully anticipates Christ’s Resurrection. The Holy Saturday Liturgy began with the Service of Light, which includes the blessing of the new fire and the blessing of the Paschal candle, which symbolizes Jesus, the Light of the World. After the Liturgy of the Word, the elect, seeking full initiation into the Catholic Church, were presented to the parish community, who prayed for them during the Litany of the Saints.
The Bishop then blessed the water, dipping the Paschal Candle into the baptismal font.
Those seeking Baptism then renounce sin and profess their faith after which they were baptized by the Bishop. After their Baptism, they were presented with a candle lighted from the Paschal Candle. The Bishop then confirmed them, anointing them with Sacred Chrism. At Communion, the newly baptized received the Eucharist for the first time.