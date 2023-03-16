Bishop Sweeney speaks during Wednesday Night Lenten Mass Series

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney visited the Church of Christ the King in New Vernon on March 8 as part of the parish’s Wednesday Night Lenten Mass Series at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays during Lent. In his homily, Bishop Sweeney encouraged the faithful to live the Lenten practices of fasting, almsgiving, and prayer. Concelebrating the Mass were Father Brian Sullivan, Christ the King’s pastor; Father Armando Diaz Vizcara Jr., the parish’s parochial vicar; and Father Joseph Healey, a Maryknoll missionary to Africa. Upcoming speakers will be Msgr. Martin McDonnell, pastor emeritus of Good Shepherd Parish in Andover, on March 22, and Msgr. George Hundt, pastor of St. Vincent Martyr Parish in Madison, on March 29. Other previous speakers were: Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption Parish in Morristown, and Msgr. Kevin Flanagan, pastor emeritus of St. Lawrence the Martyr Parish in Chester.