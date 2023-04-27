Bishop Sweeney throws first pitch at Pope John baseball game

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at a home baseball game of the Lions of Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta vs. St. Joseph’s Regional High School in Montvale at Pope John on April 17. The Lions walked off with a 2–1 win.
Joining Bishop Sweeney for the event was the Lions’ new head coach, James Manco. The Lions have been called “one of the strongest teams at Pope John throughout the 21st century.” On social media, Bishop Sweeney posted, “There’s a saying in sports, ‘It’s not who starts but who finishes.’ I was happy to start yesterday’s baseball game at Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta by throwing out the first pitch. But more importantly, the Pope John team finished with a comeback, walk-off win. Congratulations!” In turn, Pope John posted on social media, “Thank you, Bishop Sweeney, for coming out to Pope John to throw the first pitch.”