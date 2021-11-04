Bishop Sweeney visits Clifton parish where he celebrates two Masses

CLIFTON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit on Sunday, Oct. 31 to the faith community of St. Brendan/St. George here where he celebrated two Masses at 10:30 a.m. in English and 1 p.m. in Spanish for the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time.
The history of the St. Brendan/St. George Parish community began six years ago when St. Brendan Parish here and St. George Parish in Paterson merged. St. George Parish was founded in 1897 to serve the growing number of Catholics in the southern section of Paterson. St. Brendan Parish was established in 1945 and the current church was built in 1961. The two parishes were located less than a mile from each other prior to the merger.