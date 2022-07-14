Bishop Sweeney visits family in Ireland

COUNTY MAYO, Ireland Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney is visiting Ireland, homeland of his late parents, Agnes (Blewitt) and James Sweeney, who were born in the island nation. The Bishop is visiting his many aunts and uncles there as well as his cousins from both sides of his family. During his trip to Ireland, he has visited Ballina, his mother’s hometown and Straide, where his father was baptized and raised. Both Ballina and Straide are in County Mayo. The Bishop also baptized Kate Patricia O’Flaherty, the daughter of his cousin, Catherina (Blewitt), and her husband, Francis O’Flaherty.
