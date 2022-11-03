Bishop Sweeney visits Mary Help of Christians Academy

NORTH HALEDON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney visited Mary Help of Christians Academy (MHCA) on Oct. 24, where he celebrated Mass with the school community in the chapel.
MHCA presented Bishop Sweeney with a statue of St. John Bosco, who, together with St. Maria Domenica Mazzarello, founded the Institute of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, also known as the Salesian Sisters, the religious community that runs the school. Bishop Sweeney also blessed pins for each student and faculty member. He also visited the school.