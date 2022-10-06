Bishop Sweeney visits Morris Catholic High School

DENVILLE The community of Morris Catholic High School here welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney who presided over the Mass of the Holy Spirit on Sept. 20 for the opening of the school year.
Morris Catholic is a coeducational college preparatory school founded in 1957 by Bishop James McNulty in the diocese. The school enrolls about 450 students, grades 9 through 12. It offers 19 AP courses, a science and humanities academy, and tiered support services for different learners.
Extracurricular activities include 21 varsity sports, an award-winning theatre program, a full palette of choices in the arts, a strong retreat and service program, and an array of activities, such as robotics, Model United Nations, and forensics.