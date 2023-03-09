Bishop Sweeney visits parishes and administers confirmation

The faith community of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Hardyston on Feb. 24 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who celebrated 11 a.m. Mass. He also administered the sacrament of confirmation to seven tenth-grade students. Concelebrating the liturgy was Father Michael Rodak, St. Jude’s pastor. “In the eyes of the Church, they are adults, and our fellow disciples to spread the news about Christ,” stated the parish bulletin announcing the confirmation.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney visited St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Flanders to celebrate 11 a.m. Mass on Feb. 18. He administered confirmation to 31 young people of the parish. Concelebrating the liturgy was Father Stanley Barron, St. Elizabeth’s pastor and diocesan Vicar for Education. Father Luis Alberto Hernandez, the parochial vicar of St. Christopher Parish in Parsippany, acted as an altar server. Assisting were Deacon Frank Puglia and Deacon Rich Goglia.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, on March 4, visited the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson, where he presided over a Mass at 10 a.m. During the bilingual liturgy, he administered the sacrament of confirmation to 96 young people of the parish. Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Sweeney were Msgr. Geno Sylva, St. John’s rector and diocesan vicar for special projects, and Father Jorge Castaño and Father Cesar D. Jaramillo, both parochial vicars of the cathedral. Assisting with the liturgy was Deacon Guido Pedraza.