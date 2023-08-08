Bishop Sweeney’s dispatches from Portugal (part 2)

The multi-day World Youth Day (WYD) pilgrimage to Lisbon, Portugal, continued last week, coming to a close on Sunday with a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was there traveling with a group of young people and chaperones, seminarians, and priests, representing the Diocese of Paterson. He provided daily posts from Portugal that were published on his Instagram and the Diocese of Paterson’s Facebook page. A selection of those messages follows along with photos taken by him and two seminarians traveling with the group — Deacon Joseph DeMarzo and Deacon Sebastián Muñoz Chavarría.
8.1.23
“At Eduardo VII Park in Lisbon, it was an inspirational and prayerful Opening Mass on a beautiful evening to kick off World Youth Day. The music was by a magnificent international orchestra and choir.
Cardinal Manuel Clemente, Cardinal-Patriarch of Lisbon, celebrated the Mass in honor of our Blessed Mother, and he gave a beautiful homily on the Visitation and the theme of WYD — ‘Mary got up and went in haste’ (Luke 2:39).
We’re off to a great start. We continue to pray for you; please keep praying for us!”
8.2.23
“As part of World Youth Day, Catechetical sessions are held in languages spoken by the young people attending the pilgrimage.
Deacon Sebastian and I attended a Catechetical Session in Spanish at Our Lady of Cabo that hosted 2,000 pilgrims from many Spanish-speaking countries. A group of young adult leaders from Paraguay organized and led the session and provided great music.
At the session, I had the opportunity to speak to the young people about our response to Pope Francis to ‘journey together’ and with Mary, our Blessed Mother, to visit Elizabeth like the Visitation.
Meanwhile, Deacon Joe accompanied our Diocesan group to a large Catechetical session in English.
Tonight we will be heading to a Holy Hour for all U.S. pilgrims, organized by the USCCB, at which Bishop Robert Barron is the keynote speaker.
We’ll be praying for you tonight (as we did at Mass this morning). Please keep praying for us. Thank You!!”
8.3.23
“Habemus Papam, we have a pope at World Youth Day!
The Welcome Ceremony for Pope Francis has begun! I was not far from the Holy Father as he entered the stage.
There was a beautiful procession of flags that seemed to represent all the countries in the world — Google says there are 195. We are and will be praying with you as we now join the Holy Father in Prayer.
Also included in this post are videos from Deacon Sebastian and Deacon Joe leading our pilgrims! As you can see, the pope passed right by them!”
8.4.23
“Happy Feast of St. John Vianney. It was great for me to be ‘back together’ with our Diocesan group for a Catechetical Session and a pleasant surprise that Bishop Robert Barron was the ‘lead Bishop’ at our site. He gave a beautiful talk on prayer during a Holy Hour, while approximately 100 priests and a few bishops heard confessions — as Bishop Barron reminded us how appropriate that was on the Feast of the ‘Cure of Ars.’
In his homily, Bishop Barron spoke of the ‘pouring out of Divine Mercy’ in the outpouring of Jesus’ Precious Blood on the Cross and in the Eucharist.
There was also a wonderful music ministry at the Mass from a choir with Salesian Sister Hae Jin Lim of the Vancouver Archdiocese, who made her solemn vows at St. Anthony’s in Hawthorne in 2021, and some young people whom I was privileged to confirm, from St. Anthony’s Church in Passaic.
All of you who are praying for us and asking for our prayers were remembered at Mass, and we thank you & ask you to keep praying for us. Peace.”
8.6.23
“Happy Feast of the Transfiguration!!
World Youth Day has certainly been a ‘mountain top’ experience, and it culminated with a beautiful prayer vigil on Saturday night and then a wonderful closing Mass that just concluded.
Pope Francis gave an inspiring homily at Mass, inviting the young people and all of us to meditate on three thoughts connected to the Transfiguration:
1. Shine (let the light of Christ shine through you);
2. Listen (to Jesus and one another);
3. ‘Don't be afraid,’ echoing St. Pope John Paul II.
At the end of Mass, Pope Francis invited all the young people to join him in Rome in 2025 for a Youth ‘Jubilee Year’ gathering and then announced that the next WYD would be in Korea in 2027.
Next stop for us: a restful evening, the airport tomorrow morning, and hopefully home tomorrow evening. We prayed for all of you at the Vigil and at Mass this morning.
Please keep praying for us now for a safe and smooth journey home. Thanks!!”