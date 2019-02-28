Bishop to lead pilgrimage

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli will be the spiritual director of a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France and several cities in Spain this summer. The nine-day pilgrimage to be held on July 8 to 17, will begin in Lourdes, location of the Marian apparitions that occurred in 1858. Pilgrims will then journey to Zaragoza, Spain where, according to legend, the Blessed Mother appeared to St. James. The trip will also stop in Madrid, the capital of Spain. Day excursions from Madrid will include Avila, the one-time home of St. Teresa; Segovia, the burial site of St. John of the Cross; and Toledo, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Bishop Serratelli will celebrate Mass each day as well as share his reflections on sacred places that the pilgrims will visit.
Anne Breslin of Great Experiences, Inc., who has handled many pilgrimages for the Diocese of Paterson, is handling the travel arrangements for the pilgrimage. “Life is a pilgrimage, a sacred journey,” she said. “Typically, our pilgrimage to Lourdes and the shrines of Spain is an opportunity to grow in your faith, perhaps to bring your special intentions or to give thanks to God for blessings already received.”
The cost of the pilgrimage per person is $3,950 (two in a room)/$4,950 single accommodation. It includes check-in service at Newark Liberty Airport, round-trip non-stop airfare; first class rail fare between Paris and Lourdes; transportation with a professional guide, eight nights of hotel accommodations in first class hotels; full breakfast daily and seven dinners; entrance fees; hotel baggage handling; taxes and service charges on all included features; and tips to guides and motor coach driver.
The itinerary for the pilgrimage to Lourdes and Spain follows:
Monday, July 8: Check in with a representative of Great Experiences at the United Airlines terminal at Newark Liberty. Depart for France on a non-stop evening flight.
Tuesday, July 9: Arrive in Paris in the morning and board a train to Lourdes with a professional tour manager who will be present throughout the pilgrimage. In Lourdes, check into the Gallia et Londes Hotel before the Bishop celebrates Mass in one of the chapels located at the shrine. Dinner will be served in hotel followed with the evening candlelight procession.
Wednesday, July 10: Begin the day with Mass in one of the chapels, located in the shrine. After Mass, view a video which depicts the history of the apparitions at Lourdes followed by a guided walking tour to sites of importance in the life of St. Bernadette, to whom the Blessed Mother appeared. Afternoon is free time. Dinner in the hotel is followed with the evening candlelight procession.
Thursday, July 11: Depart Lourdes after breakfast for Zaragoza, the capital of the Aragon Province. Check into the Hotel Hesperia Zaragoza. Take part in Mass celebrated in the Basilica of Our Lady of the Pillar, where according to legend the Blessed Mother appeared to St. James. A brief tour of the city follows with dinner in the hotel to follow.
Friday, July 12: Mass will be celebrated in the morning followed by free time in Zaragoza. Depart to Madrid. Check into the Hotel Melia Madrid Serrano where dinner will be served. Following dinner visit the area around hotel with its many shops, restaurants and sites of interest.
Saturday, July 13: Begin the day at the Prado Museum followed with Mass in the Cathedral and a tour of the city to include the Puerta del Sol, Plaza de Espana, the Parliament, Cibeles Fountain, the Bull Ring and other sites of interest. Dine at place of one’s choice.
Sunday, July 14: Spend the morning in the walled city of Avila. Mass will be celebrated in the Convent of St. Teresa followed with a walking tour and time to enjoy the village. The afternoon will be spent in Segovia with a visit to the Church of St. John of the Cross and view of the Roman aqueduct as well as time to explore the village. Return to Madrid in the late afternoon. Dine in a traditional restaurant.
Monday, July 15: Spend the day in the “golden city” of Toledo, a UNESCO World Heritage site dating to the time of the Roman occupation. Begin with Mass in the Cathedral followed with a walking tour to include the Jewish Quarter, the El Greco House and other sites of interest. Enjoy time in the village before returning to Madrid. Dine in a traditional restaurant.
Tuesday, July 16: Explore the city of Madrid on your own. A farewell Mass and dinner in the evening.
Wednesday, July 17: Depart for flight back to Newark Liberty Airport.