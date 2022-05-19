Bishop to ordain seven deacons to the priesthood May 28

PATERSON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney will ordain seven transitional deacons of diverse ethnicities and backgrounds as priests of the Paterson Diocese at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 28 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here.
During the Rite of Ordination, Bishop Sweeney will ordain the following deacons to the priesthood: Stephen Anthony Delia Jr. and Wade Trainor, both from the Diocese; Emerson Roi Pena Francisco and Vic Karljohn Rouie Reyes Leviste, both of the Philippines; Diego E. Monsalve Garcia of Colombia; Angel Jose Torres Mina of Ecuador; and Jose Miguel Zuniga Gutierrez of Mexico.
Well-wishers — family, friends, priests and religious of the Diocese and members of the parishes where these transitional deacons served — are invited to attend the ordination as a sign of encouragement to the newly ordained priests. The biographies of the candidates follow.
Stephen Anthony Delia Jr.
Born: May 19, 1996 in Morristown to Stephen Anthony and Eileen A. Delia. Parish: St. Vincent de Paul, Stirling. Education: Philosophic theology, Seton Hall University, South Orange, as a seminarian and a Bachelor of Sacred Theology degree, the Angelicum, the Pontifical University of St. Thomas, Rome.
Emerson Roi Peña Francisco
Born: July 15, 1988 in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, the Philippines, to Efren M. and Rosemarie P. Francisco of Alabang. Parish: Holy Family, Florham Park. Education: (all at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md.): Pre-Theology Formation Program, spring 2017; Master of Divinity Degree Program, spring 2018; and Master of Arts in Theology with concentration in Sacred Scriptures, spring 2022.
Vic Karljohn Rouie Reyes Leviste
Born: March 3, 1996 in Calamba City, Laguna, the Philippines, to Roel Salazar Leviste and Melody Palis Reyes in Los Baños, Laguna, the Philippines. Parish: Our Lady of the Holy Angels, Little Falls. Education: Trace Computer College, Los Baños, Philippines, graduating as valedictorian, 2009; University of the Philippines, Los Baños, Philippines, graduating with honors, 2013; bachelor’s degree in philosophy, San Carlos Seminary, Makati, the Philippines, graduating with honors, 2018; and bachelor’s degree in Sacred Theology and Master’s in Divinity, Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md., studied 2018–22. Work/apostolic experience: Three summer assignments, St. Clement Pope and Martyr Parish, Rockaway Township, fall 2018–spring 2021. Seminary pastoral assignment for deacon year: St. Bartholomew Parish, Manchester, Md., where he assisted at weekend liturgies (also at weddings, baptisms, preaching, and various parish ministries). Deacon assignment in the Diocese of Paterson: Our Lady of the Holy Angels Parish, Little Falls.
Angel Jose Torres Mina
Born: Dec. 27, 1992 in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, to Derman Alicio Torres Mina (deceased) and Ana Luzmila Mina Bolaños in Esmeraldas. Parishes: San Jose Obrero and St. Cecilia Parish in Rockaway. Education: Luis Tello Institute, 2011; first-year priestly studies, El Seminario de Nuestra Señora, Marinilla, Ecuador; philosophy degree, MIES Seminary, La Ceja, Ecuador, 2014; theology studies, Christ Priest Seminary; also studies in religious education and philosophy, the Universidad Católica de Oriente; English as a Second Language, Rutgers University and State University of Buffalo in New York; 2018; pre-theology and first theology, Christ the King Seminary, East Aurora, N.Y., until it closed in 2019; and then transferred to Immaculate Conception Seminary, South Orange. Apostolic experiences: St. Anthony Parish, Passaic; St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, Morristown, and St. Cecilia Parish, Rockaway.
Diego F. Monsalve Garcia
Born: Sept. 11, 1986 in San Rafael, Antioquia, Colombia, to Jesus Anibal Monsalve Londoño and Gloria Adiela Garcia Urrea. Parishes: San Rafael Arcángel in Colombia and St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Haskell, Wanaque. Education: Canonical bachelor’s degree in philosophy, Bolivarian Pontifical University, and bachelor’s degree in Catholic theology, Masters of Divinity in pastoral ministry, and Master of Arts in systematic theology, all Seton Hall University, South Orange.
Wade Trainor
Born: April 30, 1996 in Newton to Thomas and Katharina Trainor of Sussex. Parish: St. Jude the Apostle, Hamburg. Education: Bachelor’s degree in classical studies and theological philosophy, Seton Hall University, South Orange, 2018; Bachelor in Sacred Theology degree, Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome, 2021; and Licentiate of Canon Law candidate, The Catholic University, Washington, D.C., 2021–present. Apostolic experiences: St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly, Totowa, spring 2015; assisting at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Bergenfield, 2015–16; assisting chaplain, Veteran’s Administration hospital, South Orange, 2016–17; assisting campus ministry, Newman Center, St. Patrick’s Pro-Cathedral in Newark, 2017–18; assisting in showing pilgrims at the tomb of St. Peter, Rome, 2018–2020; assisting in parish ministry, Santa Maria Assunta, the north of Italy, summer 2019; assisting at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Boonton, since 2016; assisting at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson, summer 2021; and assisting at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Potomac, Md., 2021–2022.
Jose Miguel Zuniga Gutierrez
Born: July 1, 1996 in Axutla, Puebla, Mexico, to Jose Armando Zuniga and Clara Gutierrez. Parish: Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson. Education: Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne, 2014, and bachelor’s degree, 2018, and master’s degree, 2022, both from Seton Hall University, South Orange. Apostolic experiences: assisted at Confirmation classes, Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson. 2010–2014; taught confirmation at St. Joseph Parish, East Orange, 2015; assisted Communion classes, St. Rose of Lima Parish, East Hanover, 2015–2016; visited the elderly, Villa Walsh Infirmary, Morristown, 2016–2017; taught Confirmation, St. Philomena Parish, Livingston, 2017–2018; St. John’s Cathedral, summers of 2018, 2019, and 2020; St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Parsippany, 2021–2022; also helping at his home parish in Mexico during Christmas time most years.