BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop visits Holy Family Parish in Florham Park; celebrates vigil Mass

FLORHAM PARK Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Holy Family Church here on Jan. 13 where he celebrated the 5:30 p.m. vigil Mass for the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Holy Family was formally established as a parish in 1954 by Bishop McNulty. The church was built on Lloyd Avenue in 1951-52 on property donated by W. Lloyd Smith.