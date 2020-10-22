Bishop visits home for elderly

PATERSON Bishop Kevin Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Joseph’s Rest Home here run by the Daughters of Charity of the Most Precious Blood on Oct. 12. The facility is home for elderly women, who are surrounded with a warm and homelike atmosphere under the care of the sisters.
During the visit, the Bishop celebrated Mass in the chapel that was attended by the Precious Blood Sisters and residents of the healthcare facility. Sister Alphonsa Kunnel marked her 50th jubilee in religious life at the Mass. After the Mass, the Bishop spent time with the sisters at a reception and blessed the residents. In addition to St. Joseph’s, the sisters run St. Michael’s Junior Day Nursery, which keeps with the order’s mission to care for the sick, the elderly and to educate the young.