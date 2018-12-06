Bishop visits Lake Hopatcong parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop visits Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in Lake Hopatcong

LAKE HOPATCONG Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli Nov. 24. During his pastoral visit, the Bishop celebrated the vigil Mass for the Feast of Christ the King.



The parish’s history began in 1910 when St. Bernard Parish in Mount Hope established a summer mission on the northeast shore of Lake Hopatcong at Nolan’s Point in Jefferson Township, naming it Our Lady Star of the Sea. The first church was built on Espanong Road in 1925. In 1938 the mission became part of the newly established parish, Our Lady of the Lake, in Mount Arlington. After the old church burned down in 1956, a new church was built in 1958-59. Bishop Casey elevated the mission to parish status in 1971.