Bishop visits Montague parish

MONTAGUE Bishop Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. James the Greater Church here Jan. 17 where he celebrated Mass marking the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time. On that day, the Bishop also marked his birthday and received birthday wishes from the parishioners.
In 1943, the mission of St. James the Apostle started in Montague in Sussex County near the border with Pennsylvania. Parishioners initially attended Masses at the Staudt home. The church was built in 1945 on River Road on land donated by the Reinhardt family during the tenure of Father Francis Warlikowski. St. James was then elevated to full parish status in 1951 and renamed as St. James the Greater.