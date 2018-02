BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Morristown church welcomes Bishop Serratelli on pastoral visit

MORRISTOWN Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Margaret of Scotland Parish here Feb. 3 where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Fifth Sunday of Ordinary Time. After the Mass, a blessing of the throats was held to mark the Feast of St. Blaise, which is celebrated on Feb. 3.