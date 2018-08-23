Bishop visits Passaic parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Stephen Magyar Parish in Passaic

PASSAIC The faith community of St. Stephen Magyar Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli who served as main celebrant and homilist of the 10 a.m. Mass for the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time on Aug. 19.



Concelebrants of the Mass included: Father Stephen Las, St. Stephen’s administrator and pastor of the Shrine of St. John Paul II/Holy Rosary Parish, Passaic; Father Alan Savitt, a retired diocesan priest; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.



The parish community was founded when Hungarians of the Roman rite became a growing presence in the city of Passaic along with immigrants from Poland and Slovakia, who had flocked here to work in the flourishing textile mills in the city. It was in March 1903, when the parish was incorporated and named for the first Christian king of Hungary.