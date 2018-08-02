Bishop visits Paterson parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. Mary Help of Christians Parish; meets with parish’s Emmaus group

PATERSON The faith community of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish here on July 22 welcomed Bishop Serratelli, who served as main celebrant and homilist of the 10:30 a.m. Mass for the Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Concelebrating the Mass was Father Brando Ibarra, pastor of St. Mary’s. Deacon Anthony Salierno assisted with the Mass.



The parish’s history began when Deacon McNulty of St. John Parish in Paterson, which later became the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, bought property on Sherman and Wayne avenues in the city. In 1873, he began construction of a combination church and school dedicated to Mary, Help of Christians. Bishop Corrigan advanced the mission to parish status in 1880. A new church was built on the corner of Union and Albion avenues in 1890-91. The parish school opened in 1933 and closed in 1969.