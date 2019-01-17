Bishop visits Paterson parish

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Joseph Church here and celebrated Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord Jan. 13. Concelebrant of the Mass was Father Janusz Rzadca, pastor of St. Joseph Parish.
St. Joseph’s got its start in 1867 as a mission of St. John’s, Paterson, when a chapel and academy were opened on Broadway near East 18th Street. The mission was advanced to parish status in 1875. In 1876, a combination church and school were built on Market Street, west of Carroll Street. The present church, which was built on Market and Carroll Streets in 1888, was substantially destroyed in the Great Fire of 1902 and rebuilt in 1904.