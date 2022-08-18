Bishop visits Vernon parish to celebrate Our Lady of Fatima

VERNON On Saturday, Aug. 13, Bishop Kevin Sweeney made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Fatima Parish in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon where he celebrated Mass to mark the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima in 1917. The parish’s Rosary Society coordinated the event. Father Julio Barrios, pastor, concelebrated the Mass and Deacons Jerzy Chciuk and Bill Aquino assisted at the Mass.
On May 13, the Church celebrates the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima, looking to the Blessed Mother for peace and comfort in times of uncertainty, according to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. According to tradition, on May 13, 1917, the Virgin Mary appeared to three shepherd children, Lúcia dos Santos, Francisco Marto, and Jacinta Marto, near Fatima, Portugal. She appeared a total of six times between May 13 and Oct. 13, 1917.
Two religious sisters, Sister Pauline and Sister Josefa, pictured with the Bishop, spoke during Mass about their work with Mission of Love in Whittier, Calif. (lhcmissionoflove.org).