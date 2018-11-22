Bishop visits West Milford parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

St. Joseph Parish in West Milford welcomes Bishop Serratelli during his pastoral visit

WEST MILFORD The faith community of St. Joseph Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli, who served as main celebrant and homilist of the noon Mass to mark the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time on Nov. 18. Following the Mass, the Bishop spoke to parents and candidates of the Sacrament of Confirmation as part of Generations of Faith, the parish’s monthly catechesis program for families.



St. Joseph’s is the oldest parish in the Diocese and in New Jersey and its history begins in 1765 when Father Ferdinand Farmer, a mission priest, traveled from Philadelphia to Macopin (now a part of West Milford) to minister to German Catholics. The first church building was built in 1829 as a mission church of the Franciscans serving at St. Anthony Church in Butler. St. Joseph later then became a canonical parish on its own right as part of the Paterson Diocese.

