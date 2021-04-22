DENVILLE Bishop Kevin Sweeney stopped by practice for the Morris Catholic High School baseball team on school’s campus here on April 16. He toured the athletic facilities for the Crusaders and then spoke with the players about sports, life, and faith.
He reminded them about being grateful to play a game they loved and about the many life lessons that come from playing sports. Like the students, Bishop Sweeney also played baseball during high school and had the dream of reaching the Major Leagues playing professionally for his favorite team, the New York Yankees. The Bishop’s alma mater is Cathedral Prep in Elmhurst, Queens, N.Y., where he was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2013.
Nick Berg, head coach of the team, said, “We are grateful for his visit. Hopefully our student athletes took something away from it. My thanks to Father Stephen Prisk, priest-secretary to the Bishop, for helping to make the arrangements for Bishop to visit.” The team presented the Bishop and Father Prisk with Morris Catholic baseball gear.