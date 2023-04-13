Bishop washes feet of faithful at Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday

The faith community of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson on April 6 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday evening.
The Mass commemorates the institution of the sacraments of the Eucharist and holy orders by Jesus Christ. Just as Jesus washed the feet of his disciples at the Last Supper, Bishop Sweeney washed the feet of the faithful to symbolize the service and charity of Christ, who came “not to be served, but to serve.” By washing his disciples’ feet, Jesus demonstrated how Christians are to love one another through humble service.
On social media, Bishop Sweeney said the Mass of the Lord’s Supper was the beginning of His Passion, “as we ‘journey’ with Him to the Garden of Gethsemane, in the Eucharistic Procession.” The bishop said it is also an opportunity to “watch and pray” with Him.