Bishop’s Appeal supports senior citizen clients of Catholic Charities

PATERSON Since its creation, the agencies of Diocesan Catholic Charities have always ensured the oldest members of the community are not forgotten, especially in today’s society when so many senior citizens are in need of assistance for their daily survival. With its many services to seniors, these agencies foster senior independence, promote healthy aging, support caregivers, educate the public and advocate for senior issues through Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS).



In the United States in 2014, 46.2 million people or about 14.5 percent of the population was comprised of senior citizens, persons who were 65 years of age or older. By 2060, that number is expected to more than double to 98.2 million, representing nearly a quarter of all U.S. residents, according to the U.S. Census.



As the number of senior citizens grows, funding for services that provide assistance to senior programs is often limited and seniors today have a myriad of different needs than their parents and grandparents had. This is why Catholic Charities, which provides these essential services, relies on the help of the faithful to assist senior citizens in need. And the Bishop’s Annual Appeal gives Catholic Charities the opportunity to assist those living in their golden years.



Chris Barton, executive director of CFCS, said, “The senior population is the largest growing segment of our population that we serve. Compared with prior generations, seniors today are less likely to have saved money for retirement or have retirement plans that provide continued income during their retirement. Seniors are also less likely to live with their adult children and more likely to attempt to remain in their homes or communities.”



According to Barton, this “aging in place” population is served by CFCS’ Community Support for Seniors programs. About 4,000 seniors are served each year and CFCS provides a variety of programs that support seniors who are aging in place. These include Meals on Wheels, assisted transportation, and Chore and Maintenance Programs.



“These programs are funded through some federal community development block grants and county contracts, often at far below the cost of what it takes to operate these services,” said Barton.



Appeal donations are essential to allow these programs to continue. Barton added, “CFCS uses funds from the Bishop’s Annual Appeal to plug the gaps in funding, to assure that none of our seniors goes hungry and to assure, to the best of our ability, that our seniors are safe in their living environments. Our staff are both paid employees and volunteers and they both truly make a difference.”



While providing seniors with basic human needs such as food or while assisting seniors with home chores, the employees and volunteers who serve seniors save lives.



“It’s about being a consistent presence in the lives of people who may have no one else looking in on them on a regular basis,” said Barton. “When our workers attempt a meal drop off and don’t get an answer, they go back to the office and make phone calls. If they go back the next day and there’s still no answer and we have not heard from the client or their family, then they call the police.”



Two lives were possibly saved because concerned staff made the call to local police. Barton said, “Seniors can fall and have trouble getting back up on their own and they can become very, very sick very quickly.”



Inspired by the Prayer of St. Francis, this year’s appeal theme is “In Giving, We Receive” and the BAA will assist not only seniors but through Catholic Charities, the faithful will be assisting people in poverty, youth who are at-risk, adults with developmental disabilities, veterans and families in crisis. The Appeal will also assist diocesan seminarians, inner-city area schools and retired priests living at Nazareth Village. Parish rebates will also be given. Fifty-percent of all funds received over a parish’s goal is returned for its own local needs.



To support the Appeal, parishioners can give a one-time gift or make a pledge to be paid over several months. Credit card contributions and online contributions are also accepted.



On behalf of the seniors served by CFCS, Barton thanked those who support the Bishop’s Annual Appeal and said, “Without CFCS, who would be checking on these vulnerable and important members of our community?”

[To learn more about the appeal, visit www.rcdop.org or to make a pledge visit www.2017appeal.org.