Support to seminarian education by faithful helps men answer God’s call

During his teenage years, Starli Castanos would ask himself, “What do I want to do for the rest of my life?” He pondered and pondered. Several people at home and in his parish, St. Anthony’s here, would ask him, “Have you ever thought about becoming a priest?”



It wasn’t until he was asked by a priest, Father Junior Flores, who was serving at Castanos’ home parish at the time, that Castanos believed God used him to help the young man find the answer.



Fast forward to five years later and Castanos is currently studying pre-theology II at Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange. He is one of 46 seminarians studying and preparing for the priesthood in the Paterson Diocese at various seminaries.



With so many men studying to be priests, the opportunity for diocesan seminarians to be educated and fully prepared to serve as a priest relies on the help of the laity. Because of this, seminarian education is one of the beneficiaries of the 2018 Bishop’s Annual Appeal. Last year, the Diocese allocated $1.25 million to help fund the cost of seminarian education.



Father Edgar Rivera, diocesan director of vocations, said, “It is important we have good priests to continue the mission of the Church and we can do that by praying for vocations and sharing with them. Naturally, priests will retire as they get older or due to illness so we need more men to step forward and take their places.”



Under the theme, “Here I am, Lord,” the Bishop’s Annual Appeal not only supports seminarians studying for the priesthood but also diocesan Catholic Charities agencies, urban elementary schools, and priests’ health care needs including those priests living in Nazareth Village, the retired diocesan priests’ residence in Chester. Individual parishes will also benefit from the Appeal. Half of the amount received over the parish goal is returned to the parish for its own individual needs.



Castanos said, “As Catholics, we believe that God speaks to us through his Word. So I understand my own call through Jesus’ calling of Peter and Andrew to be ‘fishers of men.’ Although I had already thought about entering the seminary, I still had my doubts. It was then that Father Junior asked me if I wanted to go on a diocesan retreat.”



In June 2013, Castanos attended Quo Vadis, which is the diocesan vocations retreat for young men that takes place every summer. Later that year, Castanos began his formation at St. Andrew’s Hall College Seminary at Seton Hall. Castanos said, “At the college seminary, I was able to open myself in prayer to God and ask him the question that I once asked myself, ‘What do I want to do for the rest of my life?’ Sure enough an answer was given to me.”



During formation, Castanos has been able to reflect on his vocation: “This journey has helped me grow in humanly, spiritual, pastoral and intellectual dimensions in my life. It has been through these formation pillars that I have been able to continue witnessing God work in me, despite some of the struggles that I have been through in the past years. I have been able to discern a priestly vocation with confidence relying on God. Now I can say that I have no doubts about my vocation. I truly envision myself ministering the sacraments and teaching the faith to the next generation in the Church. But most of all, I see myself ministering to the poor and being a spiritual father to all those who I am called to serve one day in a parish.”



Seminarians experience long days of study during the week with times of prayer and Mass. They also have meetings throughout the week with spiritual directors, formation advisers and small group formation. Many times, seminarians also help out at local parishes to serve God’s people through various ministries on the weekend. Because of their demanding schedule, some are unable to work to pay for their tuition entirely. There are some seminarians who do work as part of financial aid with a seminary, where only a small amount is earned.



Castanos said, “It is a blessing to have so many seminarians willing to give their lives for Christ but with that comes a great financial responsibility. It is something that I pray for of the lay faithful to provide assistance with. It has helped me for the past five years receive the education and formation that I have today. St. Mother Teresa once said, ‘Do things for people, not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.’ To all those who have chosen to support me in formation, I cannot thank you enough. Know that without your generosity, I would have not been able to enter the seminary and fulfill God’s call.”



To support the 2018 Bishop’s Annual Appeal, parishioners can make a one-time gift or make a pledge to be paid over several months. This upcoming weekend (Oct. 13-14), the In-Pew Commitment Weekend for the 2018 Bishop’s Annual Appeal will take place. Parishioners will listen to a recorded homily by Bishop Serratelli and will be given an opportunity to make their pledge or gift to the Appeal, which will be sent by the parish to the Diocesan Development Office.



“On behalf of all my brother seminarians,” Castanos said, “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to you for your interest in supporting aspirants to the priesthood. Your generosity to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal helps men to eliminate a substantial financial obstacle to entering into priestly formation. Your generous contributions will form tomorrow’s priests and prepare men of all ages and backgrounds to serve the faithful in our diocese. As I told my spiritual director, our Church needs shepherds that will take care of their flock and I hope one day to be that good shepherd. Know that all of you are in my prayers.”