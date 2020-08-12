PATERSON An empty lot on 410 Straight St. here is all that remains from the devastating five-alarm fire last August that destroyed one of the buildings of Straight and Narrow, an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities. A year later, the plan to rebuild is more of a reality thanks to the thousands of faithful parishioners across the Diocese who made pledges to the 2019 Bishop’s Annual Appeal (BAA).
On that same vacant lot, Bishop Kevin Sweeney presented a check Aug. 7 from the BAA to Straight and Narrow for the rebuilding efforts of the men’s halfway house after the fire on Aug. 24, 2019 that displaced the 50 men living there. As the fire raged that morning, more than 200 people had to be evacuated from surrounding buildings and homes in the city. Miraculously, despite the massive destruction, no one was injured and Straight and Narrow was able to continue its care to those in treatment. Straight and Narrow is the largest non-profit drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in the country. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the agency has continuously served people in recovery.
“It is wonderful to hear and witness all the good being done at Catholic Charities and from those in the Diocese,” Bishop Sweeney said at the site. “The work here is the heart of what our faith is about — reaching out to our brothers and sisters in need.”
At Straight and Narrow, the Bishop learned about the history of Straight and Narrow and about the devastating fire and the plans for the site.
Msgr. Herbert K. Tillyer, board president of Catholic Charities of the Paterson Diocese, said, “This donation is a tribute to the people of the Diocese of Paterson, who share so generously. They knew a significant gift would be made to Straight and Narrow during the Bishop’s Annual Appeal. We thank Bishop Sweeney for presenting this gift to us and to Bishop Emeritus Serratelli who authorized these funds to be given to us.”
Because of the generosity of so many from around the Diocese, a check for $319,760 was given to be used for the rebuilding of the men’s halfway house. After the devastating fire last August, Bishop Emeritus Serratelli wanted a way to provide assistance for the recovery efforts. Since the 2019 Annual Appeal was about to kick-off just three weeks after the fire, a decision was made to provide 10 percent of the 2019 Appeal funds to Straight and Narrow. This was over and above the usual $1 million-plus that is allocated annually from the Appeal to assist Catholic Charities.
“The outpouring of support for Straight and Narrow through the Appeal was wonderful to see,” said Tim Potter, diocesan chief development officer. “As parishioners, we often respond immediately to any emergency needs that arise from time to time in our own parishes. To see this happen on a diocesan level, with the Appeal as the mechanism for support, was a testament to the fact that whatever county or town we live in, we come together as a Catholic community in a time of need to help such an important diocesan ministry that serves our brothers and sisters in Christ.”
The 2019 BAA also supported seminarian education, urban elementary schools, priests’ healthcare needs and Nazareth Village, the diocesan priests’ retirement residence in Chester. Parishes also benefited from the opportunity to receive a parish rebate. Half of the amount received over a parish’s goal is returned to the parish for its own needs.
Angela Nikolovski, executive director of Straight and Narrow, said, “We are thankful to the Bishop and the Diocese for the donation to our rebuilding efforts. It will help us carry out our mission to provide help and create hope to those most in need.”
At Straight and Narrow, more than 60,000 people have been served since it opened its doors to the addicted more than 60 years ago. Today, the center operates short- and long-term men’s and women’s drug and alcohol treatment, a detox medical hospital, adult outpatient treatment, the Msgr. Wall Social Service Center for people struggling with opioid addiction, the Intoxicated Drivers Resource Center and the halfway house program for men participating in the N.J. Drug Court System.
In addition to drug and alcohol rehabilitation, the Catholic Charities agency also offers a medical day care center for individuals with special needs, operates two low-income housing facilities in Paterson, has two early childhood education learning centers providing childcare for children of Paterson’s low-income families and runs the Family Success Center, a community center providing services to individuals and families of Paterson and surrounding communities.
“I am amazed by the parishioners who helped support the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, which will go directly to the rebuilding of our 410 Straight St. site,” said Scott Milliken, CEO of diocesan Catholic Charities. “We are very excited to have Bishop Sweeney here to get to know all the work we do at Straight and Narrow.”