Bishop's Annual Appeal aids veterans

PATERSON Readjusting to civilian life can have many challenges for a military veteran returning home from duty, especially those who served during a military conflict. Some of these challenges include post-traumatic stress disorder, the risk of homelessness due to lack of affordable housing, and employment or experiencing illness or injury.
Through the 2019 Bishop’s Annual Appeal (BAA), the faithful in the Paterson Diocese can give back to these veterans who have sacrificed so much including putting their own lives at risk in defending our nation. At Catholic Charities’ Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS), a recipient of the BAA, the agency has a department specifically to help and assist veterans.
Veteran services at Diocesan Catholic Charities is at the frontlines of helping veterans most in need, especially those who are at risk of homelessness. David Pearson, assistant director of veteran services, said, “The faithful of the Diocese have, from our inception, always supported our veteran initiatives and have made our ministry to veteran families very successful. It has been only through their donations and support that we have been able to assist those who have served us so faithfully in such a meaningful way.”
The veteran services department at CFCS provides supportive services to veterans with low income who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Veteran families are provided a range of supportive services designed to promote housing stability. Other services provided by the department include case management, financial assistance, employment opportunities, legal aid assistance and advocacy to support the veteran household.
There is also a clothing boutique for veterans, which has been especially supportive for veterans going to job interviews in need of business attire. Another initiative the department provides is the Veteran Unmet Needs Fund, which helps veteran families who might not be able to access funding for emergency needs.
Pearson said, “It is important to remember that these initiatives are not grant supported and are only possible with community support and donations.”
Services like the ones provided by CFCS were not around for John Harris, a Vietnam War veteran, when he returned home from Vietnam some five decades ago. His welcome was unceremonious as he recalled, “It’s like we didn’t exist. The VA (Veterans Affairs) back then didn’t seem to want anything to do with us. There were health problems many guys had to worry about from things like Agent Orange. But we didn’t stay quiet when we returned from war and asked for what we needed. We were making a statement and it is because of the efforts of Vietnam vets that we started to get these services.”
Because of his experiences, Harris, who is a retired firefighter for the city of Paterson, now works at the Passaic County Veterans Department in Totowa. He collaborates often with the work of Catholic Charities. Harris, a practicing Catholic who grew up in Paterson, attends Mass at St. Gerard Majella Parish here. Harris, along with Pearson, founded the SOS Vets Stakeholders gatherings which bring together 60 providers for veterans in 10 counties.
According to Melissa Schaber, program director of veteran services at CFCS, last year Diocesan Catholic Charities served 375 veteran households. The average age of a veteran is 53 years old and veterans from World War II to today’s most recent veterans have been served by the department.
“Special emphasis is placed on veteran families,” Pearson said. “We helped veteran families also secure housing needs such as furniture, move-in kits and at times transportation via our community partners. Last Christmas, we were able to provide multiple veteran families that have children with Christmas trees.”
The veteran services department will soon be assisting veterans with its newest program: a Mission Act community initiative, which will assist veterans, veteran providers and health care providers on how to navigate the changes made to the VA health system. The first meeting will be held on Oct. 18. It was created in response to the Mission Act that took effect June 6, in which the VA has changed the way it handles care for veterans in the community. CFCS will also be hosting a Veterans Appreciation Day at Our Lady of Consolation Parish in Wayne from noon to 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17.
In addition to CFCS, the Bishop’s Annual Appeal will also assist all Catholic Charities agencies — Straight and Narrow and the Department for Persons with Disabilities. The Appeal will also support seminarian education; urban elementary school support; priest’s healthcare needs and Nazareth Village, the priests’ retirement residence in Chester.
Parishes can also benefit from the Appeal through the opportunity to receive a parish rebate. Half of the amount received over the parish’s goal is returned to the parish for its own needs.
Both Pearson and Schaber are available to speak at Masses about the work of CFCS’ veteran services department on behalf of the Bishop’s Annual Appeal.
The faithful are reminded that funds raised through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal are used only for these goals. The funds raised in the Paterson Diocese stay in the Paterson Diocese.
There are several ways to support the 2019 BAA: One-time gifts or pledges paid over several months with reminders sent for the donor’s convenience; credit card contributions; online gifts at www.2019appeal.org or in-person donations at the Bishop’s Annual Appeal Office, located in the Pope John Paul II Center, 775 Valley Road., Clifton.
“We are extremely grateful for all the people within the Paterson Diocese who found a warm place in their heart to support the veterans of our communities,” Pearson said. “Without their help, we would not be able to continue this much needed assistance to our veterans.”