Scientific analysis shows ‘bleeding host’ at Paterson church was red bread mold
By
MICHAEL WOJCIK, News Editor
PATERSON Scientific analysis has determined that a discarded Communion host at St. Joseph Parish here, which had the dramatic appearance of “bleeding” in the process of being dissolved in water, had not turned to blood — human or otherwise — but rather was caused by a fungus known as red bread mold. This definitive finding has put an end to speculation of a Eucharistic miracle at St. Joseph Church, Bishop Serratelli announced last week.
The stunning change in the appearance of the Communion host — that looked like it was “bleeding” — took place almost two weeks after a Mass at St. Joseph’s on Feb. 2, celebrated by Father Janusz Rzadca, pastor, and briefly gave rise to hopes of a Eucharistic miracle.
However, an examination of the Communion host at the Pathology Department of St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson found that the red substance was neurospora crassa, or red bread mold, which grows in moist conditions — not blood or any other possible evidence of a Eucharistic miracle, according to Bishop Serratelli.
The Bishop instructed Father Rzadca to publish a statement from him about the findings in English and Spanish in St. Joseph’s bulletin for the weekend of Feb. 29-March 1, as well as reading the statement at all the Masses. St. Joseph’s offers Spanish-language Masses at 9:30 a.m. at 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.
The Bishop’s statement follows.
Dear brothers and sisters in Christ:
“In the history of the Catholic Church, there have been a number of Eucharistic miracles that strengthened our faith in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist. After an investigation done by medical professionals, it was determined that the red substance in the host at St. Joseph Parish is red bread mold. It is not the Blood of Jesus. Let us take this opportunity to renew our faith in the Eucharist and the miracle that takes place at each Mass as Christ becomes substantially present to us — Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity — under the appearances of bread and wine.”
The dramatic change in appearance of the host at St. Joseph’s was similar to one that occurred in 2015 at Xavier Parish in Kearns, Utah, in the Diocese of Salt Lake City.
The priest after a Mass placed a host in an ablution bowl for it to dissolve. Several days later, the host developed a red color. Some in the parish noticed that it seemed to be “bleeding.” The situation garnered local and national attention after the host was displayed by the pastor in the church, according to a story in the National Catholic Register.
In response, the Diocese of Salt Lake City established an ad-hoc committee of experts in Catholic theology, canon law, molecular biology and ministry to investigate. In its findings, the body stated the scientific tests concluded, “The host did not bleed but the change of appearance in the host was due to red bread mold” in a statement issued by Msgr. M. Francis Mannion, committee chairman.
The Diocese of Salt Lake City reaffirmed that miracles have taken place throughout human history but cautioned against jumping to conclusions in the midst of unproven claims of miraculous occurrences.
“False claims of miracles...cause harm to the faithful and damage the church’s credibility,” the statement from the ad-hoc committee in Salt Lake stated. “While not dismissing the possibility of miracles, understanding the potential harm of hastily jumping to conclusions should cause all the faithful, lay and clergy alike, to act with great prudence,” it read.