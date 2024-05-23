Blessed Mother honored at Diocesan Schools Mass, May Crowning

Students from Catholic schools in the Paterson Diocese gathered for the Diocesan Schools Mass and May Crowning on May 14 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the Mass, attended by students from schools in Passaic, Morris, and Sussex counties. Many students participated in the liturgy. They included Macy Travisano, a second-grader at Assumption School in Morristown, as the crowner.
“It was a wonderful celebration in honor of our Blessed Mother. We also celebrated the feast of St. Mathias. I referred to it as our M + M celebration,” Bishop Sweeney posted on social media. “We thank God for the gift of Catholic school education and all those principals and faculty members who serve in our schools. We are also grateful to Mary Baier, our diocesan superintendent of schools, and the staff of the diocesan Schools Office. Through the intercession of our Blessed Mother, may God always bless our students to follow in Jesus’ example,” he posted.