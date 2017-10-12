Blessings at new middle school

Bishop blesses media center, training facility, new middle school

PHOTO | ANTHONY SPAULDING

Students and faculty at Pope John XXIII Regional High School and Pope John XXIII Middle School here welcomed Bishop Serratelli to campus Sept. 29 where he celebrated Mass in a packed “old gymnasium” at Pope John XXIII Regional High School and dedicated and blessed two new facilities at the high school and the new middle school during his pastoral visit.



“It’s always a pleasure and a privilege to have Bishop Serratelli here,” said Msgr. Kieran McHugh, Pope John’s president and principal. “The Bishop is always supportive of us and our endeavors. We really appreciate his company, the Mass, and all of the celebrations we had with him.”



“I am proud to be part of this momentous occasion in Catholic education,” said Susan Santore, Pope John’s middle school principal. “Our students have been provided with the opportunity to receive a rigorous education, rooted in our faith and focused on promoting responsible citizenship. We are blessed to have the support of the Bishop, the diocesan Schools Office, the academy board, and the Pope John Endowment.”



Bishop Serratelli served as the main celebrant and homilist during the 10 a.m. Mass, which was concelebrated by Msgr. McHugh, chaplains and pastors of parishes in Sussex County. Attending the Mass were all high school students in grades 8-12, the seventh grade students from the middle school, members of the fourth grade from Rev. George A. Brown Memorial School, faculty, staff, alumni, friends of the Pope John community and representatives from St. Therese School in Succasunna.



Following the Mass, Bishop Serratelli went to the newly renovated Bella Biondo Media Center. There, he met the Biondo family and blessed the center. Afterward, he met with former Pope John librarian, Carol McBriar, who retired last year after 29 years at the high school.



Bishop Serratelli then went to the Coach Vic Paternostro Training Center, named for the late Pope John coach and administrator, who holds the state record for most coaching victories on the gridiron. There, Craig Austin, Pope John’s vice president for institutional advancement, showed the Bishop the poster boards of what the new 4,200-square foot facility will look like when it is completed. The Bishop addressed a small gathering of people who helped build the Paternostro Training Center and then blessed the facility.



After the blessing, Bishop Serratelli and others walked to Pope John XXIII Middle School, There, they were greeted by the students and faculty in the cafeteria/assembly room. Following the warm welcome, Bishop Serratelli blessed the middle school, which began its first full year of operation in its new location in September and is the only one of its kind in the Diocese of Paterson. The Bishop then walked through the hallways and blessed all 12 classrooms in the two-floor building.

