PATERSON To honor and give thanks for the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who serve in law enforcement, the Paterson Diocese hosted its 21st annual Blue Mass May 4 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here.
Bishop Kevin Sweeney, celebrating his first Blue Mass as Bishop of Paterson, was main celebrant and homilist. Many priests from around the Diocese, who serve as police chaplains for local departments, were concelebrants of the Mass.
At the solemn celebration, many state and federal agencies and local police departments were in attendance, as well as family members of officers honored and civilians and other law enforcement chaplains of different faith denominations. Government leaders also attended the Mass, including Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, and Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.
PATERSON Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist and diocesan vicar for special projects and the Cathedral, was sworn in as the new chaplain for the Paterson Police Department at the 11:30 a.m. Mass on Good Shepherd Sunday April 25. Many law enforcement officers attended the Mass from the department.
In his homily at the Mass, Msgr. Sylva said, “Over the years, I’ve reflected on how similar police and priests really are — how much our vocations have in common. Now yes, one wears blue and the other black. Each day, one puts on a blue crime-fighting suit while the other a black sin-fighting suit. And why do we believe it as an honor to wear these uniforms? Because we know that only by hating sin and crime, can we truly love people and give glory to God. Though we may be rejected by many, as was Jesus, we strive to be that cornerstone of love in this world, no matter the cost. How fitting it is that we wear black and blue, as we cannot hate sin and crime — solely in order to love — without getting bruised up a bit at times.”
In addition to the Paterson Police Department, Msgr. Sylva also has served as a chaplain to the FBI since 2008 with service to the agency at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. He also has served since 2018 as chaplain to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department.
Msgr. Sylva told The Beacon, “It was a great honor to be sworn in as the Paterson Police chaplain.”
The Mass remembered in a special way Msgr. Mark Giordani, who passed away earlier this year and was longtime police chaplain for many local police departments. The Mass also remembered Ret. Lt. Frank Petrelli, Blue Mass chairman; Sgt. Enrico Vendette and men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. In addition, officers killed in the line of duty this past year and those who died from COVID-19 were also remembered. The Blue Mass was not held last year due to the pandemic.
At the start of the Mass, American flags were carried in the opening procession by an honor guard consisting of police officers from different local departments. The Passaic County, Jersey City, and Port Authority Pipes and Drums followed with the sounds of muffled drums beating and bagpipers wailing in solemn remembrance of the hero officers lost.
In welcoming the police officers, Bishop Sweeney said, “We pray together in thanksgiving for those who serve us and also in remembrance and in faith for those who have gone before us. We have lost so many in the past year and today in a special way we pray for our fallen sister and brother police officers, especially those whose lives were taken in the line of duty.”
During the Mass, law enforcement officers from local departments participated. Gift bearers were relatives of deceased officers — Paterson Police Ret. Lt. Frank Petrelli, Paterson Police Det. Anthony Lucanto and Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals.
In his homily, the Bishop reflected on his experience in serving with police officers. He recalled Sept. 11, 2001 saying, “We learned the definition of a true hero. It was police officers, firefighters, and other uniformed first responders, who ran into the towers while thousands escaped to safety. We remember those who gave their lives that day. There is no greater love than this (as Jesus said). In the days and weeks that followed Sept. 11, many may recall our nation was united and everyone was grateful for our heroes.”
The Bishop recalled his time as pastor at St. Michael Parish in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, which shared a patron saint with police officers — St. Michael the Archangel, and working alongside the NYPD 72nd precinct. “I have been privileged to be on the side of police officers in homes where domestic violence had occurred, in streets where there was tension, and in scenes where a family has lost a loved one tragically. I have seen and been privileged to be at the side of police officers who have truly been officers of peace and brought peace and healing to those who were hurting and in pain.”
Near the end of his homily, he reminded the officers to be honest and “the truth makes us free.” The Bishop said, “Jesus promises to be with us to give us the courage and the strength to do what we need to do. To be faithful to the promises that we have made. By accepting the uniforms that we wear we are called to a higher standard. We do our best. That’s why moments like today are so important so we can say ‘thank you.’”
At the end of Mass, the Emerald Society Pipes and Drums played “Amazing Grace,” bringing solemnity for the occasion. Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the Cathedral of St. John in Paterson, a member of the committee of the Diocesan Blue Mass, thanked those who coordinated the celebration and everyone for their presence.
Msgr. Sylva, who was sworn in last month as Paterson Police chaplain, said to his fellow chaplains at the Mass, “We are so blessed by God to be called to serve those in law enforcement and their families.”