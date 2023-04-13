Book penned by locals offers hope for those suffering from addiction

Gripped by addiction, James searched for a kind God to help heal his pain of feeling like the loneliest person on earth. Later in recovery, he found what he was looking for when a volunteer at a retreat greeted him with “the most sincere, genuine, and honest hug.”
“She smiled and said, ‘Welcome.’ Right there, it began,” James said. “I watched her and all of the volunteers … show us all such kindness … [and] speak of a God they loved so passionately. I wanted to know that passion.”
Recently, James lent his testimony to “The Road to Hope: Responding to the Crisis of Addiction,” a new book inspired by iTHIRST, a certification-based addiction and recovery ministry training that addresses a critical but neglected part of recovery: spirituality.
Developed in the Diocese of Paterson in 2018, the training equips the body of Christ — clergy, religious, and laity — to understand and minister to people suffering from addiction. It has since gone global through its affiliation with Seton Hall University’s Continuing Education and Professional Studies division, serving individuals from Ireland to American Samoa and in 22 U.S. states. The book is an extension of this training, which explores how the Catholic community can come together to offer real solutions to confront addiction’s wide-reaching effects in parishes, communities, and families.
The author is Keaton Douglas, a counselor and frequent speaker in the field of Catholic spirituality and addiction from St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Sandyston. She created the iTHIRST training, inspired by her previous work with the recovery ministry of the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity at the Shrine of St. Joseph in the Stirling neighborhood of Long Hill Township.
She wrote “The Road to Hope” with author, freelance writer, and editor Lindsay Schlegel of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, also in Stirling. Our Sunday Visitor is set to publish the book on April 10 — at a time when drug-overdose deaths continue to skyrocket to all-time highs in the U.S.
“Those struggling with addiction or their loved ones should be able to visit any Catholic parish, school, or hospital and find someone to accompany them, who will provide spiritual consolation and recovery resource information. This book is a plan of action so faith communities can take an active role in their spiritual wellness, which clinicians can’t provide,” said Douglas, executive director of iTHIRST, an acronym for “The Healing Initiative— Recovery, Spirituality, and Twelve Steps.” “The Catholic Church can lead the way in helping people who are addicted. We have the Scripture, as evidenced in the origins of the 12 step-program, and tradition to help us walk with them on their journey to Christ.”
“The Road to Hope” urges people to recognize that we are all called to see the face of Christ in those who suffer from addictions. Like the Good Samaritan, believers are tasked with showing God’s love and mercy to them. This book gives practical ways to do so, including having parishes add an intention for addicted persons in the prayer of the faithful at Mass, having pastors give homilies on relevant topics, and having family-life and respect-life ministries place prayer cards in vestibules. Parishes can also offer a monthly Mass for people and families facing addiction, display pamphlets about groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous, and host events for Overdose Awareness Month in August and Recovery Awareness Month in September.
“Addiction is a taboo subject. Contemporary society and many in the Church don’t know how to talk about it. But Jesus told us that if a person is stuck, we ought to help them. I hope that through ‘Road to Hope,’ people see Christ in those who are addicted and love them as Christ loves them,” Schlegel said.
There will be a book launch event celebrating “The Road to Hope” with Douglas and Schlegel on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. at the Oratory of the Shrine of St. Joseph. The cost is $15.95 per copy. Click here to pre-order.
Click here for more information on iTHIRST.