Bookstore and gift shop a true blessing for St. Agnes parishioners

When Victor Salazar enters the bookstore and gift shop of St. Agnes Parish in Paterson, he enjoys quiet moments and views of the spiritual wealth on display. A parishioner for 30 years, Salazar has been behind the counter and often roamed the tiny spot he has maintained for almost 10 years.
“We have so many books. My goal is to show people they can read these books to learn so much about God and the way he acts — the God who wants to perform miracles. So many times, people are looking for an image of a saint. But we can read about God, the Holy Spirit, and a little more about God's plan for us,” Salazar said.
The bookstore and gift shop are located at the entrance of the church. All purchases made are reinvested towards the bookstore and help sustain the pastoral ministry of St. Agnes, supporting its maintenance and upkeep.
Bibles are the most desired items, including New Jerusalem and Latin American Bibles. Some people come in for images of Padre Pio or Pope Benedict, some for rosaries, and some for the concordance that goes with the Bible that catechists need. The store also has books on charismatic renewal and inspirational and spiritual books. Also available for purchase are religious films and music, statues and icons, prayer cards, baptism and first Holy Communion gifts, holy water, and religious books for both adults and children.
“I believe it is a privilege to be in this shop and try to help,” Salazar said about his service to his parish. “Older parishioners, when they are looking for something, sometimes do not know what they are looking for. I can suggest which item is better for them.”
St. Agnes is located at 681 Main Street in Paterson.
For more information, visit www.saintagnesrcchurch.com/book-store, or call 973-279-0250.