Born-Alive Protection Act

Richard A. Sokerka
Once again, there is hope for the Born-Alive Act.
Setting a record for first-day signatures on a discharge petition, 202 members of the House of Representatives last week signed the discharge petition filed by Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fl.), joined by Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the House Whip, and Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) to bring the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to the House floor for a vote. However, in order for the discharge petition to successfully bring up a vote on the bill, 218 members need to sign it.
The bill requires that when a baby is born alive following an abortion, health care practitioners must exercise the same degree of professional skill and care that would be offered to any other child born alive at the same gestational age. It also requires that, following appropriate care, health care workers must transport the living child immediately to a hospital.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) supports the Born-Alive Act. “There should be no bill easier for Congress to pass than one that makes clear that killing newborn babies is wrong and will not be tolerated,” said Kat Talalas, assistant director for pro-life communications for the USCCB’s pro-life committee. “Infants who are born alive after an abortion attempt should be given the same degree of care to preserve their life and health as would be given to any other newborn baby.”
The bill also states that failure to give the required care or to report a violation of it is punishable by fines or up to five years imprisonment. Mothers of children who survive abortions would be protected from prosecution.
According to one data request from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, reported by the Charlotte Lozier Institute, 143 babies survived abortion attempts in the United States between 2003 and 2014. However, the CDC admitted that number might be grossly underestimated given the fact that not all states publicize data on abortions.
Rep. Cammack recently told EWTN Pro-Life Weekly that, while she was in her mother’s womb, doctors advised her mother to have an abortion due to medical risks from the pregnancy. “She had something inside of her that told her that everything was going to be OK,” Rep. Cammack said of her mother’s decision to choose life. “And that, to me, is the most powerful, impactful thing that really has shaped my views on this.”
However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who calls herself a “devout Catholic” as does President Biden, has steadfastly over the years refused to allow the Born Alive Act to go to the floor for a vote. May this time be the time that Rep. Pelosi finally follows what her Catholic faith teaches and allows a vote to be taken on the Born Alive Act.