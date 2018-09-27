Branchville parish welcomes Bishop

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parsh in Branchville welcomes Bishop on his pastoral visit

BRANCHVILLE The faith community of Our Lady Queen of Peace (OLQP) Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli who served as main celebrant and homilist of the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the 25th Sunday of Ordinary Time on Sept. 22.



Concelebrating the liturgy were Father Edward Rama, OLQP’s pastor, and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.



The parish history starts in 1951, when Bishop Thomas Boland closed the mission church in Lafayette and established OLQP at a more centrally located spot to care for the Catholics of Branchville Borough and Frankford and Lafayette townships. A commercial building was purchased on Route 206 and renovated to serve as a church.





