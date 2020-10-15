DENVILLE By using the tools of prayer, religious discernment and rational thinking, Catholics can cut through the noise of today’s ever-polarizing political climate in their quest to do the right thing: to be faithful in casting their ballots for moral and just candidates, laws and policies in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
That is what Msgr. T. Mark Condon suggested to local Catholics in their efforts to discern God’s truth in their own political decision-making process — advice that he gave a week before taking the position of diocesan Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia on Oct. 1. In anticipation of the Nov. 3 election, the priest, also pastor of Our Lady of the Holy Angels Parish in Little Falls, presented a videoconference talk about “Faithful Citizenship” as part of the “Special Topics in Theology: Contemporary Issues” series of Assumption College for Sisters (ACS) here.
To help make solid choices, Catholics need to form a clear conscience: that inner voice that calls us to the light — do what is good and shun what is not for a feeling of contentment. Catholics must desire to “embrace goodness and truth, seek them in Scripture, the Catechism of the Catholic Church and the teachings of Church leaders. Examine the facts. Pray on it, asking God for his will. Then make the choice in a calm and reasonable way — with prudence,” said Msgr. Condon. Choose a politician or position that you think will best “build up God’s kingdom.”
“The Church recognizes that people have free will and cannot tell Catholics how to vote. The Church does, however, give the faithful lots of guidance on the matter. They are independent thinkers who vote for different candidates and political parties,” said Msgr. Condon, who often referred to “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship: A Call to Political Responsibility from the Catholic Bishops of the United States,” a guide that can be found online at www.usccb.org. “We are called to see politics through the eyes of faith. Ultimately, we all have to stand before God to account for the decisions that we made with the information that we had before us — and that he shared with us,” he said.
Catholics need to consider politicians, parties and policies that uphold the moral order in the light of God’s truth: the dignity of the human person and the dignity of life, which are central to Jesus’ teachings. The morality of many positions is less clear, while for others, it is obvious, such as the respect for life. Ever-improving ultrasound technology has been proving clearly the science that the baby in the womb is a human life from conception.
In an address to politicians in South America, Pope Francis stated that good Catholic politicians “promote the common good, are open to new ways and ideas, promote dialogue, listen to others and include people who have been overlooked.” He said that they must “foster peace, healing, respect, communication and mercy — not judgment” and promote policies and laws that embody the reality that “God is love,” Msgr. Condon said.
“Pope Francis said we should want to build up the people of God with good health care, education, jobs, family life and care for the aged. The Church is non-partisan but is involved in the political process. The Church must be on the front lines of justice,” Msgr. Condon said. “We must try to infuse the secular order with the goodness of God — shining the light of Christ everywhere we go,” he said.
To that end, we as individuals and groups need to be politically active, trying to persuade politicians to enact just laws and policies and engaging in civil dialogue, including with adversaries —“always speaking up for what’s right and speaking the truth but with gentleness and love.” We need to see the good even in those who hold different beliefs that we consider “judgments that are wrong,” Msgr. Condon said.
When debating the issues, Catholics should “speak to the broader issues, such as respect for life, dignity and equality, rather than the political priorities of the moment.” They also must understand that “politicians come and go but what remains is God’s truth, which is not open for negotiation,” Msgr. Condon said.
In the end, Catholics can try to influence people in their political views but should not expect to make their minds up for them. Instead, leave people to make up their own minds, which they will do anyway. “Be involved but be gentle and respectful,” Msgr. Condon said.
Ultimately, we Catholics need to be politically motivated by the optimistic belief that “the world is fundamentally good” and that “we are here to enjoy it in the right way.”
“We should start from a point of joy. If we are happy in our faith, it goes a long way toward strengthening our witness to the Gospel. We consider ourselves children of the world but, more importantly, citizens of heaven,” Msgr. Condon said.
Founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Christian Charity who are “impelled by Christ’s love, ACS, through education and community, forms servant leaders whose ministries transform lives and touch the world. For its third year, ACS is offering its the “Special Topics in Theology: Contemporary Issues” series, which began in August and runs until Dec. 19. The videoconference sessions are held on Wednesdays, 6:30 to 9:15 p.m.
The “Faithful Citizenship” videoconference on Sept. 23 concluded with a question-and-answer session with Msgr. Condon and participants and a comment from Sister of Christian Charity Joseph Spring, ACS president. She told the presenter, “Thanks for speaking about who we are as Catholics and what we believe that is ingrained in us.”
MADISON A few priests in parishes around the Diocese have offered their guidance to Catholic voters — as well as the Church’s teaching on faithful citizenship — in their bulletins and on social media ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Among those priests are Msgr. George Hundt, pastor of St. Vincent Martyr Parish in Madison, who encouraged Catholics to maintain civility when in engaging in sometimes-heated public discourse and to base their political views on the values of the Gospel and a well-informed conscience. Another clergy member was Father Nicholas Bozza, pastor of St. Lawrence the Martyr in Chester, who urged Catholic voters to consider the evil of abortion the “preeminent” issue — not the only issue — when choosing political candidates.
In the St. Vincent’s bulletin, Msgr. Hundt suggested that Catholics take the pledge of “Civilize It: Dignity Beyond the Debate,” a campaign promoted by the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops (USCCB) to encourage civility, love our neighbors and community building. The pledge can be found at https://www.wearesaltandlight.org/civilize-it.
Participants pledge to adhere to the following principles:
• Civility: To recognize the human dignity of those with whom I disagree, treat others with respect and rise above attacks when directed at me.
• Clarity: To root my political viewpoints in the Gospel and a well-formed conscience, which involves prayer, conversation, study and listening. I will stand up for my convictions and speak out when I witness language that disparages others’ dignity, while also listening and seeking to understand others’ experiences.
• Compassion: To encounter others with a tone and posture, which affirms that I honor the dignity of others and invites others to do the same. I will presume others’ best intentions and listen to their stories with empathy. I will strive to understand before seeking to be understood.
Msgr. Hundt also wrote that the Church teaches that to develop a well-formed conscience, we should first be open to the truth and what is right, study Scripture and Church teachings, examine the facts and background information about various choices, be discerning in where we gather information and pray to discern God’s will. We also should seek the prudent advice and good example of trusted leaders and others, learn about the authoritative teaching of the Church, pray for the gifts of the Holy Spirit and regularly partake in an examination of conscience to hear God’s voice, the pastor said.
Father Bozza wrote in the parish bulletin and online that the introductory letter of the document “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship: A Call to Political Responsibility from the Catholic Bishops of the United States” states, “The threat of abortion remains our preeminent priority because it directly attacks life itself, because it takes place within the sanctuary of the family and because of the number of lives destroyed.” The guide can be found on the USCCB’s website, www.usccb.org.
“To say that an issue is ‘preeminent’ does not mean that it is the only issue, but that it surpasses all others in importance. The logic of this statement is that if one is not permitted to live, then the other issues will not come into play for the victim of an abortion,” Father Bozza said. “The Second Vatican Council stated in ‘Gaudium et Spes’ that ‘Life must be protected with the utmost care from the moment of conception; abortion and infanticide are abominable crimes.’ The current Holy Father, Pope Francis, has called abortion ‘a very grave sin’ and a ‘horrendous crime.’ ”
“Yes, it is true that not all candidates always follow their respective party’s platforms,” Father Bozza wrote. “I encourage you that before you vote, you find out where each candidate stands on critical life-related issues such as abortion, using taxpayer money to fund or promote abortion; physician-assisted suicide; respecting that churches, businesses, colleges, hospitals and religious orders do not have to provide abortion pills in their employees’ health insurance plans, and appointing judges who respect the life of unborn babies,” he wrote.