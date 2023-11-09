Building a Culture of Life: Our Respect Life Convocation

BISHOP
KEVIN J.
SWEENEY
On Saturday, Oct. 28, we held our second annual diocesan Respect Life Convocation. On the same day, the (first part) of the Synod on Synodality was having its final meetings and putting the “finishing touches” on the 41-page “Synthesis Report.”
I have been very encouraged by what I have heard from the Synod thus far. I am reading the Synthesis Report, and I plan to share some thoughts in next week’s column. Hopefully, as a diocese and in our parishes, as families and individuals, we will be “listening” to and learning from the “synodal” process in the weeks, months, and years to come. article, you can read it here.
I wanted to take this opportunity to say two things about the convocation: first, to thank all those who worked so hard in the planning and preparation, to thank all those who took part in the convocation, those who presented, the many “Respect Life Groups” who were represented and everyone who attended. I also want to thank Father Duberney Villamizar, pastor, and the people of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, who hosted the convocation in Morristown.
As I thank some of our diocesan leaders who did such a great job planning the convocation, I also want to say a “second thing” about the convocation, which is that building a “Culture of Life” is something in which all us of can (and should) participate and contribute in some way.
We began the planning for this year’s convocation when Eniola Honsberger, our diocesan director of the Office of Family Life, volunteered to help with some of the preliminary planning. Eni began the planning by speaking with Dr. Mary Mazzarella, director of our Respect Life Office, Solanyi Rodriguez, assistant director of the Respect Life Office, Father Paul Manning, vicar for Evangelization, the fantastic team at our diocesan evangelization center, St. Paul Inside the Walls, and a group of committed pro-life leaders from our diocese and neighboring regions. The group discussed topics, format, and potential speakers for the convocation.
As the planning for the convocation progressed, the movie Sound of Freedom, which opened in theatres this past July 4, became “one of the most successful independent films in history.” Sound of Freedom shone a light on the terrible tragedy of human, child, and sex trafficking that is taking place across the world and, sadly, here in the United States. Those who attended the convocation or read Michael Wojcik’s article also learned that this tragedy is affecting us and destroying lives right here in New Jersey, “on our doorstep,” in our communities. Eni and her committee were in contact with the New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking (NJCAHT), who provided excellent speakers and presentations at the convocation. As Michael shared some of Ms. Cavallo’s testimony in his story, he also mentioned that the convocation was bilingual and that there were presentations in English and Spanish.
I attended a workshop and heard a “survivor’s” testimony in Spanish. The survivor’s name was Faith “Fe” Robles. She was brought here (trafficked) from Mexico and endured terrible suffering. She shared the story of her “escape,” going to a police station, where she was so relieved that someone “believed” her as she described what was happening to her. She was first brought to a convent, where a group of religious sisters welcomed and cared for her. She then received support and counseling from a number of people and groups as she began her journey of healing. Thanks to the help and support she has received, she has been able to found an additional organization, “Dahlia’s Hope,” that offers “complete aftercare,” such as counseling, therapy, education, and much more to survivors of sex trafficking. Click here for more information.
You might be thinking or feeling that you “missed an opportunity” if you were not able to attend the convocation. I wanted to write about the convocation to let you know that there are “plenty of opportunities” to be part of building a Culture of Life. I will mention three practical ways that you can be involved:
This past Tuesday, Nov. 7, was Election Day. Let us hope and pray that, on the local, state, and federal levels, we will elect leaders who will support and work toward legislation that protects the dignity and value of each human person. As a “synodal” Church, we are learning (again) how important it is to “listen” respectfully to one another, especially to those with whom we disagree. As we journey together, as “Missionary Disciples,” in faith, hope, and love, let us pray that we can each do our part to build a Culture of Life.