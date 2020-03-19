PATERSON Two pieces of history of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here and the Diocese were demolished last week — St. John’s former catechetical building and former diocesan Chancery building — to make way for the completion of Phase 2 of “Building on Tradition,” the cathedral’s ambitious two-phase $4.5 million project includes the construction of new two-story, 16,000-square-foot, 16-classroom Catechetical and Educational Building. With an anticipated completion of early next year, the facility will house many formation programs, outreaches and movements to help the faithful of all ages to get to know Christ and to answer his call to evangelize the “Good News” of the Gospel.
It was a busy scene March 13-14 as contractors operated demolition and earth-moving equipment to reduce to rubble two three-story buildings adjacent to St. John’s — the old catechetical building at 24 DeGrasse St. and the old Chancery building at 26 DeGrasse St. — to make space for the Catechetical and Educational Building. It will offer a full catechetical ministry for faithful of all ages and to provide space to ministries and groups, such as the newly established Knights of Columbus Council, the new Young Prophets youth ministry and “From Mercy to Hope,” a new social services outreach. It also will enable the parish to collaborate with diocesan agencies, such as Catholic Charities and St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Center for Evangelization at Bayley-Ellard in Madison. Bishop Serratelli is scheduled to lead the groundbreaking for the center on Sunday, June 14, after presiding over the 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. John’s, said Msgr. Geno Sylva, St. John’s rector and diocesan vicar for special projects.
“This ‘Building on Tradition’ project has been exciting for the cathedral community,” said Msgr. Sylva, who told The Beacon the debris from the two razed buildings will be removed in the next two weeks. He is also scheduled to appear before the city planning board to secure final approval of the Catechetical and Educational Building, before the groundbreaking. “We have had the wonderful support of the County of Passaic, the Paterson Mayor’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, the City of Paterson, the Paterson Police and Fire Departments, and the diocesan Chancery Office to help get us to this point in the project. More than 300 families from St. John’s also have supported the project. I am most grateful to Bishop Serratelli for his enthusiastic support. Without it, this project wouldn’t happen. He visited the demolition site, when he was here [for a Confirmation Mass] on March 14 and told me, ‘It’s great to see the Church alive and growing,’ ” he said.
In December, St. John’s completed Phase 1 of the “Building on Tradition” project: the renovation of the Rodimer Center. Started last October, the improvements include expanded office space and upgraded heating and air conditioning, as well as security in and around the building, which includes 23 cameras and outside lighting around the facility. The renovation also created complete handicapped accessibility and entrance that was relocated from the center of the façade on Grand Street to the corner nearest the cathedral. The front of the building features a new 86-inch electronic sign to publicize St. John’s events and spiritual messages. Beneath this screen sits the cathedral’s original altar from 1865, which had been restored, Msgr. Sylva said.
“This project will help St. John’s foster a greater sense of community by providing more space for its many ministries on a regular basis, such as religious education; by expanding our social outreach to the local community; by enhancing our evangelization efforts; by helping us continue to be a Catholic presence in the City of Paterson; and by allowing for future initiatives, such as day-care and Catholic education,” Msgr. Sylva told parishioners at Masses in September. “Your donation will provide classroom space in Paterson for people to come to know Jesus, so that when he calls — and he will call — they will answer him. They will receive him with joy and then shine the light of his Good News throughout the city and the world. It is God’s will that we build the Catechetical and Educational Building — our legacy to leave behind to form people in the faith for generations to come,” he said.
Last week, Conti Construction knocked down 24 DeGrasse St., which was built in 1920 and previously housed the diocesan Chancery. Recently, it housed several Catholic Charities offices. Also razed was 26 DeGrasse St., which was built in 1899. After consultation with architects, engineers and construction professionals, it was determined that both buildings would have cost too much — more than $6 million — to salvage. The foundations and brick shells of both buildings were cracked beyond repair. To prepare for the demolition, asbestos in the buildings had been abated and historical items, such as furniture and stained glass windows, were removed to be incorporated into the new facility, Msgr. Sylva said.
“Building on Tradition” will coincide with the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of St. John’s, the Mother Church of the Diocese, which began on Market and Mill streets in 1820, as well as the 150th anniversary of the dedication of the cathedral in 1870. The Rodimer Center was built in the 1990s. The cathedral received a $17.4 million renovation, which Bishop Serratelli re-dedicated in 2017.
In addition, the new and improved facilities come at a critical time for St. John’s, which has been experiencing recent growth. Its religious education program has increased by 100 children, while 62 people in its Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults program anticipate being received into the Church at this coming Easter Vigil, Msgr. Sylva said.
Helping Msgr. Sylva with the planning and implementation of “Building on Tradition” has been Hector Jimenez, a St. John’s trustee and grand knight, who called the far-ranging project “a blessing.”
“Our community is enthusiastic about it,” Jimenez said. “Our cathedral always has been known as the Mother Church of the Diocese. Now we will be able to serve the Diocese, hosting events such as retreats, and to serve everybody in our mostly Hispanic community, including the disabled with handicapped accessible facilities,” he said.