March For Life bus list

Buses from Diocese traveling to Washington for annual March for Life
The following is a list of parish groups with buses heading to Washington, D.C., for the 43nd annual March for Life Jan. 27.
Some parishes will be combining together on buses. Mass and prayer services will be offered at some departure points. Please call location for complete information, which includes cost and departure times. This list was compiled by the diocesan Respect Life Office and The Beacon as of Jan. 2.
PASSAIC COUNTY
Our Lady Queen of Peace, West Milford Father Michael Rodak, (973) 728-8162
MORRIS COUNTY
Independent (buses leave from Shop Rite, Rt. 206, Chester) Andy Schlafly, aschlafly@aol.com
Notre Dame of Mount Carmel, Cedar Knolls Rose Fanelli (973) 428-8304
St. Mary, Denville Jim Rizos, (973) 627-2596
Our Lady of the Magnificat, Kinnelon Anthony DeLello, (973) 838-7897
St. Vincent Martyr, Madison Julie McGurn, (973) 408-9042
St. Joseph, Mendham (also includes St. Lawrence, Chester) Tom Quaglia, (908) 347-3660
St. Michael, Netcong (also includes St. Jude, Budd Lake, St. Therese, Succasunna and St. Elizabeth, Flanders) John Hand, (973) 670-7457
St. Vincent DePaul Parish, Stirling Danielle Dill, (908) 578-2712
SUSSEX COUNTY
Our Lady Queen of Peace, Branchville Parish Office, (973) 948-3185