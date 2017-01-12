March For Life bus list

﻿﻿Buses from Diocese traveling to Washington for annual March for Life

﻿﻿﻿The following is a list of parish groups with buses heading to Washington, D.C., for the 43nd annual March for Life Jan. 27.



Some parishes will be combining together on buses. Mass and prayer services will be offered at some departure points. Please call location for complete information, which includes cost and departure times. This list was compiled by the diocesan Respect Life Office and The Beacon as of Jan. 2.

PASSAIC COUNTY

Our Lady Queen of Peace, West Milford

Father Michael Rodak, (973) 728-8162

MORRIS COUNTY

Independent (buses leave from Shop Rite, Rt. 206, Chester)

Andy Schlafly, aschlafly@aol.com

Notre Dame of Mount Carmel, Cedar Knolls

Rose Fanelli (973) 428-8304

St. Mary, Denville

Jim Rizos, (973) 627-2596

Our Lady of the Magnificat, Kinnelon

Anthony DeLello, (973) 838-7897

St. Vincent Martyr, Madison

Julie McGurn, (973) 408-9042

St. Joseph, Mendham (also includes St. Lawrence, Chester)

Tom Quaglia, (908) 347-3660

St. Michael, Netcong (also includes St. Jude, Budd Lake, St. Therese, Succasunna and St. Elizabeth, Flanders)

John Hand, (973) 670-7457

St. Vincent DePaul Parish, Stirling

Danielle Dill, (908) 578-2712

SUSSEX COUNTY