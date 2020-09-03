PATERSON Located in the Sandy Hill section of the city, the Governor Paterson Towers has been serving the elderly population with housing for decades. The apartments there provide safe and affordable housing for low-income seniors living on fixed incomes. Three buildings make up the Governor Paterson Towers campus with 518 housing units, including the Murray M. Bisgaier Residence, also known as the North Tower, which is the tallest building in the city.
And for four decades there, Msgr. Herbert K. Tillyer, pastor emeritus of St. Peter Parish in Parsippany and board president of diocesan Catholic Charities, has played an indispensable role in the lives of the city’s senior citizens who live on the campus.
To honor him for these many years of dedicated service to the elderly as president of its board, Riese Projects Urban Renewal Corporation, which oversees operations, honored Msgr. Tillyer by naming Governor Paterson Towers, the “Reverend Msgr. Herbert K. Tillyer Campus for Senior Living.”
At a surprise dedication ceremony on the campus on the morning of Aug. 26, Msgr. Tillyer was overwhelmed with emotion at the announcement of the honor. With great delight, he said, “This place is so special to every one of us who serves on the board and it is very special to me. I am honored and grateful to have my name in this beautiful park area. All of the board members here today love this mission and it is something very meaningful to us.”
Among those in attendance at the event were Bishop Kevin Sweeney; Msgr. James Mahoney, diocesan vicar general; leaders of diocesan Catholic Charities; members of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany; Mayor Andre Sayegh; State Senator Nellie Pou (D-35); Councilman Luiz Velez and family and friends of Msgr. Tillyer.
“Msgr. Tillyer is a blessing to us as the Church of Paterson,” said Bishop Sweeney. “As a newcomer to Paterson, and as I’m getting to know the Diocese, the city and the community, it’s moments like this that I realize how blessed I am to be here with you. I look forward to working together to continue the good work that is being done. We pledge our support to working with Msgr. Tillyer and the board to do the best we can for our seniors who deserve so much.”
According to the Riese Board, “Msgr. Tillyer has consistently championed efforts to ensure the financial viability and quality of life for the residents. Currently under his direction and leadership, Riese board of trustees and Msgr. Tillyer are in the process of implementing a financial reorganization plan to ensure the effective operation and financial stability of the Riese campuses for decades to come.”
Scott Milliken, president and CEO of Diocesan Catholic Charities, said after the dedication, “The three buildings that make up the Governor Paterson Towers provide excellent, safe and affordable housing for the elderly. Many of the seniors in these buildings participate in and are served by our Catholic Family & Community Services Senior Day Care and Activities Programs under the direction of Lynn Gaffney and her dedicated staff. With the help of our Father English Food Pantry, we have been providing food for these seniors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Msgr. Tillyer has been a member of the Riese Board for more than 40 years, and Catholic Charities' Boards for more than 50. He is a vital part of the Catholic Charities family and we congratulate him on this incredible achievement.”
“Msgr. Herb is the only person to serve on all four of Catholic Charities' boards of trustees — Straight and Narrow, the Department for Persons with Disabilities, Catholic Family and Community Services, and now as the board president for all of Catholic Charities,” said Christopher Brancato, director of development at Catholic Charities. “In less than three years he has helped Catholic Charities streamline our services and reach new heights. Msgr. Herb is a humble, kind and thoughtful man of faith. We are truly blessed to have him as our leader and are proud that the Riese board of trustees has chosen to rename their entire campus the Rev. Msgr. Herbert K. Tillyer Campus for Senior Living at the Governor Paterson Towers.”
Msgr. Tillyer, a native of Morristown, was ordained to the priesthood on May 25, 1968 in St. John Cathedral in Paterson following studies at the former Immaculate Conception Seminary, Darlington. He holds a bachelor’s degree in sacred theology from the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. a master’s degree in pastoral counseling from Iona College and a master’s degree in church administration from the Catholic University of America’s School of Canon Law. His first assignment was at St. Virgil Parish, Morris Plains, followed by serving on the faculty of the former Paterson Catholic High School. He was named a monsignor by St. Pope John Paul II in 1981. Msgr. Tillyer had served as administrator of St. Vincent Martyr Parish, Madison, before being named pastor of St. Paul Parish, Prospect Park. He also served for many years as pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany. He has served the Diocese as chancellor and vicar general in addition to serving on the Diocese’s consultative bodies: the Presbyteral Council, Finance Council and College of Consultors. He is a former chair of the Bishop’s Annual Appeal and the Prepare the Way Campaign. He served as diocesan chaplain of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and chaplain of a Fourth Degree Assembly and two Third Degree councils.
“A few years ago we considered possibly having more parking here. I am glad we didn’t,” said Msgr. Tillyer at the ceremony. “This is so beautiful and the reason we didn’t make this park area into a parking lot was because of the people living here. It would not have made their lives more pleasant and enjoyable. All of this is so the people who live here and all those who come and visit them and love them are properly looked after.”