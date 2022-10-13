Candlelight procession promotes devotion to Blessed Mother

PEQUANNOCK On Oct. 6, the Rosary Altar Society of Our Lady of Good Counsel in the Pompton Plains section of Pequannock Township held a candlelight rosary procession led by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney. The mission of the Rosary Altar Society is to honor and promote devotion to the Blessed Mother through the recitation of the rosary and works of charity to help the faithful grow in their love of the Lord and the Blessed Mother. The group meets every first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., and new members are invited.