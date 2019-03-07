WHIPPANY Assumption College for Sisters (ACS) will honor a diocesan priest and two couples for their service to the Church and community at its 18th annual Caring Basket Gala, at the Hanover Marriott here, on April 4.
Msgr. Herbert Tillyer, pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Parsippany, will receive the Servant Leader Award. The Spirit of the Heart Award will be given to Charles and Jody Varvaro. Receiving the Family Life Award are Robert and Susie Waldele.
Jody and Charles Varvaro, married 29 years, have two adult children, John and Christopher. Jody Varvaro is a graduate of Smith College, Northampton, Mass., and is currently the production coordinator and oversees in-house sales for the Connection Magazines. The couple supports the Tri-County Scholarship Fund. Additionally, she serves on the Parent and Family Council of William and Mary College, Williamsburg, Va.
Charles Varvaro, a graduate of the City University of New York’s Baruch College, currently serves as IBM’s global vice president of intellectual property and technology alliances, with a focus on creating IP income opportunities in services for IBM’s clients. Previously, he led IBM’s Global Technology Services, North America, and was vice president of IT global infrastructure for Tyco International.
He is a member of the board of trustees for the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies of The Johns Hopkins University and the Tri-County Scholarship Fund. He also served on the Business Advisory Council for AT&T and the Philanthropy Board for Tyco International.