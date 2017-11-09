Caritas Awards

At annual Caritas gala, Catholic Charities presents awards to five people dedicated to helping the poor

WHIPPANY Catholic Charities in the Paterson Diocese honored five people for their advocacy, service and inspiration in their long-standing service to the poor during its annual Caritas Gala Nov. 4 at the Birchwood Manor here.



Catholic Charities presented awards to the following honorees: Father Patrick O’Donovan with the Bishop’s Award; Msgr. Herbert Tillyer with the Straight & Narrow Award; Donna Fico with the Catholic Family & Community Services (CFCS) Award; and Diane and Kevin Cavanagh with the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD) Award.



“Pope Emeritus Benedict’s words perfectly proclaim the Church’s mission to serve the marginalized and the outcast. Our own Diocese takes this obligation seriously and with great commitment through the outstanding work of our Catholic Charities agencies. Tonight’s Caritas Gala is an opportunity to celebrate their work and to recognize in a special way our honorees,” Bishop wrote in the program. “Our honorees represent all the faithful who toil tirelessly and joyfully in the Catholic Charities vineyard. May God bless our staff, clients and volunteers. We are blessed to have you in our midst.”



Father O’Donovan, pastor of Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish, Cedar Knolls, received the Bishop’s Award on behalf of Bishop Serratelli. The recipient was born in Bruff, County Limerick, Ireland; completed his priestly studies in Ireland and was ordained to the priesthood there in 1972.



“I am pleased and humbled to be part of the Caritas Gala. I am thankful to Bishop Serratelli for nominating me to be the recipient of the Bishop’s Award,” Father O’Donovan wrote in the program. “I am experiencing a new joy in being a priest of the Paterson Diocese and believe that when we intentionally undertake a renewal of our vision and mission, the Church thrives as a community of faith. With the generosity of all involved in this Caritas Gala, Christ’s love will be present to those who are on the peripheries of life. As disciples of Jesus, we are given the great commission to go out to the whole world, preach the Good News and bear fruit abundantly for the kingdom of God,” he wrote.



Sam Pirozzi, executive director of Straight & Narrow, Paterson, presented Msgr. Tillyer with the Straight & Narrow Award. The recipient serves as pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Parsippany. An S&N board member, the recipient has been a consistent and fundamental cornerstone of the agency since the 1970s.



Ordained in 1968, Msgr. Tillyer has also served as the Diocesan Chancellor and Vicar General.



“I have enjoyed serving on our Catholic Charities boards over many years but I am proudest to be an active board member at Straight & Narrow. I thank Straight & Narrow for inviting Catholic Charities to acknowledge my service as a diocesan parish priest and a faithful friend of Straight & Narrow,” Msgr. Tillyer wrote in the gala program. “It is a gift from Jesus and our Mother Mary to reflect on being a grateful parish priest ministering to such good people in excellent parishes. It has been so special to serve in the Chancery and in ministry opportunities made possible through the Diocese because of the kindness of three great Bishops, who have all made a profound impact on my life and work by their trust and friendship,” he wrote.



In the program, Bishop Serratelli wrote, “Father Paddy O’Donovan and Msgr. Herbert Tillyer are examples of how the priests of our Diocese are such good and faithful servants of the Lord.” Both as parish leaders and as individuals, they “demonstrate a preferential option for the poor by motivating others to the cause and by personally using their stewardship gifts to further the work of Catholic Charities. It is for good reason that they are highly regarded by priests and parishioners alike,” the Bishop wrote.



Chris Barton, CFCS executive director, presented the CFCS Award to Fico, vice president of supportive services at Eva’s Village, Paterson. She belongs to Corpus Christi Parish, Chatham Township and lives in Madison with her husband and two daughters.



“Donna Fico has held a number of positions within the Church and each has been successful, because her faith informed her work. In her current role with Eva’s Village, she serves the poorest of the poor and advocates on their behalf. Those who cross the threshold of Eva’s Village are blessed to see Donna waiting on the other side with a helping hand,” Bishop Serratelli wrote in the program.



In the program, Fico counted her blessings, having worked for 36 years with non-profits. “I would recommend this journey to all; for even though the award I receive this evening is for ‘inspiring,’ it is the work of many hands and hearts that have made it so…I often say to those who visit Eva’s Village that upon arriving at work each day, I don’t doubt what I am there for as it is visible the moment I arrive,” she wrote.



Scott Milliken, DPD’s executive director, presented the DPD Award to Kevin Cavanagh, chief financial officer at McGivney, Kluger & Cook, Florham Park, and his wife, Diane, professor in the Special Education Department of East Stroudsburg University, Pa. Residents of Andover, they have four children and belong to Our Lady of the Lake (OLL) Parish, Sparta, where they served in the pre-Cana program. Kevin is past grand knight of Marquette Council 588 and serves on the parish advisory board. Diane is past president of the Columbiettes and serves as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. She also has been a longtime DPD board member.



“Diane and Kevin Cavanagh live their Catholic faith in so many ways. Whether it is through their commitment to Catholic education, their involvement in countless parish activities or their volunteering their time and talent in support of Catholic Charities, they live a life that is an inspiration to us all. We are a better Church because of their involvement,” the Bishop wrote.



In the program, the couple wrote, “Giving back to the community has been a focus of our married life and one that we passed on to our children and will continue to nurture in our four grandchildren. We have been blessed in all aspects of our lives and continue to practice our faith with a deep commitment to helping others.”

