MORRISTOWN Carmelite Sister Hannah Berith of the Almighty Father made her final profession of vows at the Monastery of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel here Feb. 5 before Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney. From Guam, Sister Hannah’s family traveled to Morristown to attend the profession of solemn vows.
The Discalced Carmelites is a cloistered order with a schedule consisting each day of eight hours of prayer, manual labor, some recreation, as well as contemplation. The sisters adhere to strict silence so that their prayers may be more continuous.