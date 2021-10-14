Carmelite sister makes solemn profession of vows before Bishop at Morristown monastery

MORRISTOWN Carmelite Sister Ishah Ahot of Jesus made her final profession of vows at the Monastery of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel here Oct. 7 before Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney. Family, friends, and the faithful attended the profession.
Born Marysia Czaplinski, Sister Ishah entered the monastery in 2012 after discerning her vocation at Casa Guadalupe, a House of Discernment for women in Clifton. She is the first religious vocation from Casa Guadalupe, which has been open for the past 10 years.
The Discalced Carmelites is a cloistered order with a schedule consisting each day of eight hours of prayer, manual labor, some recreation as well as contemplation. The sisters adhere to strict silence so that their prayers may be more continuous.