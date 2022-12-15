Carmelite sisters share seasonal meal traditions in new cookbook

The discalced Carmelite sisters at the Monastery of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel in Morristown, are sharing some of their sacred traditions and unique seasonal meals through a new cookbook that focuses on the important role of traditions.
“Jesus is the center of our lives, and we can keep Him there at mealtimes through prayer and creativity,” said Mother Therese of the Child Jesus and the Immaculate Conception, prioress of the monastery. “It is our humble hope that people will be inspired through our traditions and reflections to welcome Jesus even more into their families and their lives. God willing, it may even inspire them to create some new traditions of their own.”
Called “Sweet Carmel: Traditions Around the World,” the cookbook is the second in a series of collaborative cookbooks between the Carmelite sisters and their volunteers. The cookbooks are an important fundraiser for the sisters, who live on charity alone. More information is available at www.carmelnj.org/cookbook.