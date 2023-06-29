Catechetical leaders reenergize their ministry at retreat

On June 8, the Catechetical Leaders Association (CLA) gathered at Villa Pauline Retreat House in Mendham for a retreat led by Sister Theresa Kelly. The topic was “Mary, the model of discipleship.” All catechetical leaders identify with the Blessed Mother in their ministry because the Blessed Mother is a living catechist.
The retreat was an opportunity for leaders to revive their catechetical ministry after the hectic communion/confirmation season. Gathered together, they shared their catechetical challenges and best practices and enjoyed much-needed time for prayer to reenergize their ministry.
Father Yojaneider Garcia, director of the Catechetical Office, offered Holy Mass. During the homily, he reminded catechetical leaders of their call as gatekeepers. They open the door of faith for those whom Jesus puts in their path. Catechesis leads people to the door, which is Jesus. As Jesus tells us in the Gospel of St. Jn 10:1–10, “The gatekeeper opens it for him, and the sheep hear his voice, as the shepherd calls his own sheep by name and leads them out [...] I am the gate for the sheep.” Catechetical leaders are the gatekeepers. Everyone who comes to us must find an open door leading to an encounter with Jesus.
As a sign of appreciation for all their wonderful work, Father Garcia gave each leader a keychain to remind them of their role as gatekeepers to Jesus.