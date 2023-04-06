Catechetical Service Awards presented

The Diocese of Paterson, in conjunction with the Catechetical Leaders Association, awarded Catechetical Service Awards on March 4 during the Catechetical Conference at St. Elizabeth University in Morristown. The awards, named after great catechetical saints from Church history, use the memory of saintly men and women to inspire us today. Bishop Kevin Sweeney recognized our longest-serving catechists, who received awards for 50, 45, and 35 years of service. These awards recognize the essential nature of the catechetical vocation to the mission of the Church.