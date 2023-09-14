Catechetical Sunday 2023

What is Catechetical Sunday?
As part of a 1935 initiative to recognize and celebrate the gift that catechists give to their parish communities by volunteering their time for the education of children, the Church began what we know today as Catechetical Sunday. Catechetical Sunday always takes place on the third Sunday in September. This year, Catechetical Sunday will happen on Sept. 17. Catechetical Sunday is an opportunity for all Catholics to rededicate themselves to the mission of handing on the faith and being a witness to the Gospel as a community of faith. The day provides an opportunity to celebrate those who do the important work of handing on the faith, and an opportunity for all of us Catholics to consider ways we are witnesses for Jesus Christ ourselves.
BISHOP
KEVIN J.
SWEENEY
On June 24, 2020, the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of New Evangelization, with the endorsement of Pope Francis, published a new Directory for Catechesis. The Directory provides “the how-to guidelines for catechesis and presents universal norms to guide pastors and catechists in the work of evangelization.” And is presented by the Pontifical Council “… to guide the proclamation of the Gospel by the Christian faithful to people of all ages and in all seasons of life.”
A “catechist” is someone who teaches the Catholic Faith and shares the Church’s teachings, but, more importantly, a catechist also accompanies others in developing a relationship with Jesus, helping them to deeply know Christ and to convert their lives to follow Jesus’ example. The Church has always taught that parents (and guardians) are the “first teachers (catechists) of their children in the ways of faith.” Most Catholics see their Faith as a gift and are grateful to those who taught and formed them in the Faith. From parents to dedicated religious women and men and teachers in Catholic Schools, to pastors, priests, deacons, lay leaders, and volunteer catechists in parish Religious Education (Faith Formation) programs, we have been and continue to be blessed, here in our diocese and throughout the universal Church, by devoted, generous, and faithful catechists. “Catechetical Sunday” is an opportunity, at the beginning of a new “school year,” to say “Thank You” and show our support for all our catechists.
Here, in our diocese, we have a long and rich tradition of being blessed by great “Catechetical Leaders.” From our bishops, through our Catholic Schools and Schools’ Office, to those who have led and continue to lead and work with our pastors and parishes in the vital ministry of the training of Catechetical Leaders and catechists. For the past two years, Father Yojaneider Garcia has been serving as the director of our Diocesan Office of Faith Formation and has generously and enthusiastically accepted the responsibility of working with our pastors and parish catechetical leaders in the formation, education, and support of our catechists, especially our volunteer catechists in our Parish Faith Formation Programs.
Father Yojaneider recently shared with me the wonderful news that, as part of our Diocesan efforts to promote the “new vision” for catechesis (presented in the New Directory), we are currently offering the basic “Instruction to Catechesis” certification. There are more than 300 catechists enrolled in the five courses provided in the three counties of the diocese. There are also 100 catechists taking the courses online. With these options, Father Yojaneider and his team have tried to address some of the logistical challenges our volunteers have encountered in recent years.
At first, I was surprised to learn that the theme for this year’s “Catechetical Sunday” is “Come to me all you who labor and are burdened.” (Mt 11:28). My first thought was that those words of Jesus might be used as a theme for an evening of prayer or a retreat day, or for a campaign to support a food pantry or soup kitchen. Then I thought of my parish experience and remembered how, at times, parents trying to raise their children in the faith are not only “laboring” but feeling “heavily burdened” and in need of rest. I also recall, in my previous ministry and as bishop, how pastors, catechetical leaders, and catechists “labor” so admirably and (seemingly) tirelessly, but they also can feel “heavily burdened” and in need of rest.
I now realize that “Come to me all you who labor and are burdened.” (Mt 11:28) is a very appropriate theme for “Catechetical Sunday,” not only for those reasons I just mentioned but also because the words of Jesus are an invitation, to “come to Him” and get to know Him and His Love so that we might find rest. Our children and parents in our parish catechetical programs and schools, and adults in our RCIA and adult education programs, are able to hear and respond to Jesus’ invitation because of the ministry and dedication of our catechists and catechetical leaders.
Based on the new vision for catechesis presented in the Directory and as we continue to support our catechists and catechetical leaders, Father Yojaneider is inviting us to reflect on some challenges and opportunities as we consider catechetical ministry and the unique setting of each parish.
Support for our pastors and parish catechetical leaders can find renewed focus by:
Reflecting on all these questions and challenges, we may feel that need to go to Jesus and “rest” from our labors. Jesus promises to give us that rest. He also challenges and invites us to share the Good News of the Gospel through evangelization and teaching the faith, sharing in the work of the Church, the commission He gave to the apostles:
“Go, therefore, and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age.” (Mt 28:19-20)