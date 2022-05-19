Catechists, parish leaders invited to retreat

MADISON As the Diocese of Paterson marks the Year of the Eucharist, a yearlong celebration, which kicked off in January to focus on Jesus’ Real Presence in the Eucharist and to inspire a Eucharistic revival, the diocesan catechetical office will host a Eucharistic Retreat at St. Paul Inside the Walls here in English from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the St. John Paul II Center in Clifton in Spanish from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., both on Saturday, June 11.
Themed “I Am the Bread of Life” from John 6:35, the daylong retreat is for all laypeople of the Diocese especially catechists, parish leaders, evangelizers and members of ministries. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney will celebrate Mass at both of the retreats. Registration is free and those who attend should bring lunch.
Father Yojaneider Garcia, diocesan director of catechesis, said, “I encourage people to attend the retreat because spiritual life is very important for us as Christians, as we must have a living relationship with God if we want to lead others to encounter Jesus. We are called to a strong prayer life in order to become better teachers and leaders. Our lives are very busy. We have many Marthas. Remember what Jesus said, ‘Martha, Martha, You are worried about many things. There is need of only one thing. Mary has chosen the better part’ (from Luke 10:42). We would like to encourage you to take the better part. It is important to make time for prayer; to be a bit more like Mary, and a little less like Martha. As one saint said: ‘Martha is who we are; Mary is who we want to become.’ ”
The Diocese of Paterson is teaming up with Sadlier, a school and religious publishing company, for the retreat and John Collins, national religion consultant, will speak at the English retreat. Dr. Gerardo “Lalo” Salazar, a national religion consultant based in Houston, will speak at the Spanish retreat.
During this year dedicated to the Eucharist, Father Garcia said this retreat offers another opportunity to find ways to have a Eucharistic revival in parishes. The retreat will teach people to more deeply understand the Eucharist. Father Garcia said, “The people must understand the unique importance in your life. Christ’s life and saving power are present and communicated to us in the sacraments, and especially in the holy Eucharist, the Sacrament of sacraments. This Eucharistic retreat will provide an opportunity for the church to invite people to reconnect with their parish, with the Eucharist.”
In addition to Mass celebrated by the Bishop, the retreat will feature Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament to renew love and understanding of the Holy Eucharist.
“I think people miss Holy Mass because they do not understand what is occurring; ] they are just spectators and they do not fully participate in all the moments of Holy Mass. I am convinced that today more than ever, we must teach people to believe it,” Father Garcia told The Beacon.
Father Garcia hopes after the retreat, attendees will return to their parishes to teach parishioners the gift of the Eucharist. “The Eucharist has the power to transform our lives. Pope St. John Paul says that it is in the Sacraments, and especially the Eucharist, that Christ Jesus works in fullness for our transformation,” Father Garcia said.
To register: For English, www.eucharisticretreat.com or for Spanish, www.retiroeucaristico.com